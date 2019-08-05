Gem Diamonds : Notification of Half Year 2019 Results

Back

Monday, 5 August 2019

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) will announce its Half Year Results for the period ending 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 07:00 BST.

The Company will be hosting an audio presentation on Thursday, 5 September 2019 at 9:30 BST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website: www.gemdiamonds.com

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67

For further information:

Gem Diamonds

Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department

ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 8434 2754

About Gem Diamonds:

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com