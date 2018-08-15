Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gem Diamonds Limited    GEMD   VGG379591065

GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED (GEMD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:22 pm
114 GBp   --.--%
08:11aGEM DIAMONDS : Recovery of 138 carat diamond
PU
08/09GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Half Year 2018 Results
PU
08/08GEM DIAMONDS : H1 2018 trading update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gem Diamonds : Recovery of 138 carat diamond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST
Back

Wednesday, 15 August 2018

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) is pleased to announce the recovery of a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

This recovery is now the twelfth diamond of over 100 carats in 2018, and a record for the Company in terms of the number of diamonds of over 100 carats recovered in a year. A photograph of the diamond can be found on the Company's website, www.gemdiamonds.com

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67

For further information:

Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Joanna Boon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 520 9261

About Gem Diamonds:

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho and 100% of the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com

Download:gem_diamonds__recovery_of_138_carat_diamond.pdf

Disclaimer

Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
08:11aGEM DIAMONDS : Recovery of 138 carat diamond
PU
08/09GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Half Year 2018 Results
PU
08/08GEM DIAMONDS : H1 2018 trading update
AQ
08/03GEM DIAMONDS : H1 2018 Trading Update
PU
07/31GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/27GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of H1 2018 Trading Update
PU
07/27GEM DIAMONDS : Recovery of 100.5 carat diamond
PU
07/05GEM DIAMONDS : Management and board update
AQ
06/28GEM DIAMONDS : Management and Board Update
PU
06/19GEM DIAMONDS : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Gem Diamonds Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06Gem Diamonds (GMDMY) Presents At 121 Mining Investment - Cape Town - Slidesho.. 
2016BLOOMBERG : Rio Tinto wants to buy diamonds, but that's easier said than done 
2016Semi Year SNAPS - Stocks, Knocks, And Shocks At Half Year 2016 
2015RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Fancy Iron Ore? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 288 M
EBIT 2018 91,9 M
Net income 2018 34,8 M
Finance 2018 33,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,81
P/E ratio 2019 14,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gem Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,85 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Thomas Elphick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kenyon-Slaney Non-Executive Chairman
Johnny Velloza Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Michael Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED60.56%202
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 117
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-22.78%651
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-17.30%443
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-42.41%410
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-39.39%271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.