Gem Diamonds Limited

GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GEMD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 12:35:12 pm
89.4 GBp   -6.88%
03/13GEM DIAMONDS : Full Year 2018 Results
PU
03/12GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Full Year 2018 Results
PU
02/08GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED : - q4 2018 trading update
AQ
Gem Diamonds : Sale of 13.33 carat pink diamond

03/14/2019 | 03:24am EDT
Thursday, 14 March 2019

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) is pleased to announce that a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 has been sold on tender in Antwerp for US$ 8,750,360. This represents a record dollar per carat price of US$ 656,933 for a Letšeng diamond.

A picture of this pink diamond may be viewed on the Company website www.gemdiamonds.com

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.

For further information:

Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Joanna Parker

Tel: +44 (0) 207 520 9261

Disclaimer

Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
