Gem Diamonds : Sale of 13.33 carat pink diamond

Back
Thursday, 14 March 2019
Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) is pleased to announce that a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 has been sold on tender in Antwerp for US$ 8,750,360. This represents a record dollar per carat price of US$ 656,933 for a Letšeng diamond.
A picture of this pink diamond may be viewed on the Company website www.gemdiamonds.com
The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.
For further information:
Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com
Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Joanna Parker
Tel: +44 (0) 207 520 9261
Disclaimer
Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:23:05 UTC