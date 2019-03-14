Gem Diamonds : Sale of 13.33 carat pink diamond

Back

Thursday, 14 March 2019

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) is pleased to announce that a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 has been sold on tender in Antwerp for US$ 8,750,360. This represents a record dollar per carat price of US$ 656,933 for a Letšeng diamond.

A picture of this pink diamond may be viewed on the Company website www.gemdiamonds.com

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.

For further information:

Gem Diamonds

Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department

ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Joanna Parker

Tel: +44 (0) 207 520 9261