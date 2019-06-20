Log in
Gem Diamonds : Sale of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited

06/20/2019 | 02:44am EDT
Thursday, 20 June 2019

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) announces that it has entered into a binding agreement with Pro Civil (Pty) Ltd ('Pro Civil') for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited ('GDB'). Pro Civil is a company registered in Botswana.

GDB's primary asset is the Ghaghoo diamond mine in Botswana which has been on care and maintenance since March 2017, and which is wholly owned by GDB. GDB reported for the period ended 31 December 2018, loss before tax of BPW 49.5 million (US$ 4.9 million) and, as at the same date, had gross assets of BWP 42.3 million (US$ 3.9 million).

Under the share sale agreement, Pro Civil will make a once-off upfront payment of US$5.4m for the share capital of GDB. Gem Diamonds will use the sale proceeds for general corporate purposes. In addition, Pro Civil will assume the environmental liability currently associated with GDB.
Subject to regulatory approvals within Botswana, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019. The Government of Botswana has been consulted throughout the process and is fully conversant with the relevant details of the transaction.

Clifford Elphick, Chief Executive Officer of Gem Diamonds, commented:

'This sale is in line with our strategic objective to dispose of non-core assets. Gem Diamonds remains focused on optimising production and efficiency at the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. On behalf of Gem, we wish the Pro Civil team well for the future, and I would also like to thank the Government of Botswana for its assistance during the sale process.'

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67

For further information:

Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea
Tel: +44 (0) 207 520 9261

About Gem Diamonds:
Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com

Disclaimer

Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:43:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 230 M
EBIT 2019 53,6 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Finance 2019 20,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
P/E ratio 2020 5,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gem Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,62 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Thomas Elphick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kenyon-Slaney Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael M. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-30.09%153
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 981
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION7.43%446
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-40.55%230
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-26.67%208
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-89.74%21
