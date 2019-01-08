Gemalto : Advances Global IoT Connectivity with LPWA Module Platform Based on Latest Qualcomm LTE IoT Solution

Cinterion platform engineered to provide reduced power consumption,
uniquely efficient firmware update technology (FOTA), eSIM and remote
provisioning, steadfast security and automated device-to-cloud onboarding
To meet booming global demand for Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) IoT
connectivity, Gemalto announces a platform of innovative Cinterion IoT
Modules based on the latest Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem
from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.
The new solution is designed to support global LTE-M
and NB-IoT
connectivity with optional 2G fallback from a single, ultra-small
IoT module. Ready for the latest 3GPP specifications (Rel 14), the
platform will be loaded with Gemalto security and value-added features
specifically designed for compact, power-efficient IoT applications
including smart meters, asset trackers, healthcare, wearable and smart
city solutions.
IoT LTE Module Credit: Gemalto
Global LPWA connectivity in a tiny package
Available in the
second half of 2019, the first Cinterion products based on Qualcomm
Technologies’ next-gen IoT LTE chipset will include the multimode
Cinterion EXS62 IoT Module and Cinterion
EXS82 IoT Module with 2G fallback. The miniaturized solutions are
designed to deliver global connectivity and extended coverage range with
support of power class 5. This can enable up to 70% reduced power
consumption helping to preserve the battery for applications in remote
locations. It can also reduce cost and complexity for device makers and
ensures worldwide reliability, which is crucial for the 6 billion new
IoT devices expected to leverage LPWAN
connectivity by 20261.
Unique incremental FOTA for efficiency, longevity
The
platform will leverage Gemalto’s innovative incremental FOTA technology
with Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) to tackle the critical challenge of
balancing bandwidth and power efficiency with software and security
updates necessary over the long life of IoT devices. By streamlining
overall firmware design and allowing precise revision of only the
portion of code that needs updating, Gemalto can significantly reduce
the overall update file size by 95% compared to competing LPWA modules.
This will exceed benchmarks required by global mobile network operators
and reduces transmission time, power draw and throughput. It’s essential
for managing forthcoming 5G compliance updates and extending device
lifespan as well as for allowing dynamic feature updates and
customization.
eSIM and remote provisioning secures and simplifies connectivity
Built
on Gemalto's expertise in securely managing billions of digital
credentials, the new Cinterion platform will include an integrated
onboard eSIM
along with secure remote
provisioning capabilities. Together, the solutions can authenticate
IoT devices, encrypt data and securely
manage connections to cellular networks globally. Embedded into the
IoT module, tamper-resistant embedded SIMs will reduce the size and cost
of solutions while simplifying the supply chain.
Steadfast security streamlines the device-to-cloud path
Embedding
digital identity certificates inside Cinterion IoT Modules during
manufacturing strengthens IoT
device security and ensures data privacy. Leveraging a digital
handshake authentication process, certificates verify the identity of
device and applications to streamline enrollment in all the main IoT
cloud platforms. It will also simplify development and reduces TCO for
OEMs by eliminating the need to deploy their own secure production
facilities.
“We are excited to work with strong industry leaders like Gemalto to
expand the horizon of possibility in IoT solutions,” said Vieri
Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “Our
collaboration with Gemalto on their new Cinterion LPWAN IoT Module
Platform can allow OEMs to easily integrate and launch products using
our cutting-edge Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem, and in doing so, they will
help enable massive IoT connectivity that can transform industries and
make life better.”
“Gemalto’s Cinterion LPWAN IoT Module Platform will bring together
our deep expertise in both IoT connectivity and digital security and
provide a wealth of unique features that can allow device manufacturers
to take the lead in IoT innovation,” said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT
Products, Gemalto. “Our continued collaboration with Qualcomm
Technologies allows us to deliver on our customer promise of innovating
new technologies to advance connectivity possibilities, support their
business success and enable trust in the IoT.”
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto
on Twitter.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the
United States and other countries.
The Qualcomm 9205 LTE
modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its
subsidiaries.
