Gemalto : First in the World to Make 5G SIM Available to Unleash the Potential of Next Generation Networks

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, announces the
industry-first 5G
SIM in order to meet operator requirements for the new generation of
network deployments which will emerge in 2019. Compliant with the latest
ETSI 3GPP1 specifications and SIMalliance2
recommendations, the 5G SIM
is defined by them as the only solution capable of securing 5G
network access. The Gemalto 5G SIM brings not only improved data privacy
and seamless 5G global roaming imposed by the latest standards but is
also the first to add enhanced protection against hacking to anticipate
future requirements.
By 2024, 5G network coverage is expected to reach 40% of the global
population, and will account for 1.5 billion subscriptions3.
Leveraging the benefits of 5G, key use cases of the new SIM are set to
include enhanced mobile broadband, massive IoT applications, and
critical communication infrastructures.
The Gemalto 5G SIM will be available in all SIM form factors (removable
SIM, M2M
SIM, eSIM),
during the first half of 2019. Key benefits of the new 5G SIM include
full anonymization of end-to-end subscriber identities thanks to onboard
identity encryption; it eliminates the potential to misuse such
information to locate and trace individuals, or collect personal data,
and ensures mobile operators comply with regulations such as GDPR4.
In addition, trusted environment resilience will help operators secure
the entire SIM lifecycle, eliminating exposure to hacking attacks and
accidental breaches. A seamless 5G
roaming experience is also supported, maximizing revenues and
enhancing the customer experience.
Gemalto has been working closely with key 5G industry stakeholders
around the world in the development of 5G SIM, through standardization,
prototyping and testing.
“The 5G SIM provides the foundation of trust in this next generation
mobile network for operators and other stakeholders in the eco-system”
said Emmanuel Unguran, EVP Mobile Services & IoT Business Unit, for
Gemalto. “It will help operators unleash the full 5G potential, maximize
their network investments, and simplify new service deployment with full
backward compatibility to previous 3G/4G technology.”
“Qualcomm Technologies has a longstanding relationship with Gemalto
focused on delivering mobile solutions with robust security,” said
Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc. “We are now extending this collaboration to allow
OEMs to easily develop exciting 5G devices with strong security, using
both Gemalto 5G SIM and our next generation flagship Qualcomm®
Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform to pave the path for 5G
commercialization in 2019.”
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated,
registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon
is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2018 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
