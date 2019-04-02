Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Gemalto    GTO   NL0000400653

GEMALTO

(GTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gemalto : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:01am EDT
The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - French aerospace and defense electronics group Thales said it had completed its previously announced 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) takeover of chipmaker Gemalto, boosting Thales' presence in the booming security services market.

Thales had to clear various regulatory hurdles before finally completing the deal, and the company reiterated that buying Gemalto would increase its overall revenues and lift its presence in Latin America, north America and Asia.

"Together, we are creating a giant in digital identity and security with the capabilities to compete in the big leagues worldwide," said Thales Chairman and Chief Executive Patrice Caine in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEMALTO -0.06% 50.95 Delayed Quote.0.57%
THALES 2.25% 109.15 Real-time Quote.7.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEMALTO
01:01aGEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
RE
01:01aTHALES : Completes Acquisition Of Gemalto To Become A Global Leader In Digital I..
BU
03/29GEMALTO : Success of Thales Offer for Gemalto Shares
BU
03/28GEMALTO : WatchGuard Expands Global R&D Operations with New Office in Noida, Ind..
AQ
03/26GEMALTO : WatchGuard Expands Global R&D Operations with New Office in Noida, Ind..
AQ
03/25GEMALTO : Top Four Trends at SXSW 2019
AQ
03/20GEMALTO : Delivers eSIM Management Services for VIVA Bahrain
AQ
03/19GEMALTO : Expands Cloud HSM On Demand Solutions
AQ
03/18GEMALTO : VIVA partners with Gemalto
AQ
03/18GEMALTO : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 100 M
EBIT 2019 355 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 307 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,08
P/E ratio 2020 19,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 4 632 M
Chart GEMALTO
Duration : Period :
Gemalto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMALTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,4 €
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Vallée Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander J. Mandl Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Jean-Jose Unguran Executive Vice President-Central Operations
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Serge Barbe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEMALTO0.57%5 199
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.12%904 861
RED HAT4.36%32 294
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC27.97%25 977
SPLUNK INC20.95%18 699
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.03%17 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About