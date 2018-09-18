Gemalto : Georgia Chooses Gemalto’s Driver’s License Solution to Better Protect Their Residents’ Identities

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital
security, is providing Georgia’s Department of Driver Services (DDS)
with a smoother capture and enrollment process along with a secure polycarbonate
driver’s license for enhanced identity protection.
As part of the comprehensive contract, central issuance of the
credentials will take place at a newly expanded Gemalto facility in
Georgia, strategically located to take advantage of faster delivery
times and to bolster the economy through the creation of local jobs.
Gemalto will also implement an advanced enrollment system including
photo and signature capture as well as new payment terminals. The
all-in-one point of sale and payment terminals enable a combination of a
signature pad and payment receipt, speeding up transactions and
simplifying the process for a smoother and faster customer experience.
For the credential itself, the State of Georgia selected Gemalto’s
premium polycarbonate licenses to reduce document forgery and protect
against identity fraud. Polycarbonate's durability increases the
longevity of the driver's license and enables the high security
engraving of a black-and-white photo. Georgia has also chosen to add
Multiple Laser Images (MLIs), a level
one security feature (visible to the naked eye) where different
images such as a portrait, logo, symbol or numbers can be seen depending
on the viewing angle, making the license extremely difficult to
replicate. The symbolic Georgia peach will also be integrated into the
design of the card.
“The State of Georgia is committed to upholding the best customer
service experience possible while also protecting our citizens’
identities, and Gemalto’s innovative products and services are the best
option to help us reach that goal.”
-
Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner of Georgia DDS
“Our approach to the deployment of this major project has really been
one of partnership, and Georgia not only has a very talented staff but
has given us a very clear vision of what they want to achieve: improving
customer experience from end-to-end while ensuring the safety and
security of the customers’ credentials.”
-
Steve Purdy, Vice President of State Government, Gemalto
