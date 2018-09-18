Log in
News Summary
OFFRE

Gemalto : Georgia Chooses Gemalto’s Driver’s License Solution to Better Protect Their Residents’ Identities

09/18/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is providing Georgia’s Department of Driver Services (DDS) with a smoother capture and enrollment process along with a secure polycarbonate driver’s license for enhanced identity protection.

As part of the comprehensive contract, central issuance of the credentials will take place at a newly expanded Gemalto facility in Georgia, strategically located to take advantage of faster delivery times and to bolster the economy through the creation of local jobs.

Gemalto will also implement an advanced enrollment system including photo and signature capture as well as new payment terminals. The all-in-one point of sale and payment terminals enable a combination of a signature pad and payment receipt, speeding up transactions and simplifying the process for a smoother and faster customer experience.

For the credential itself, the State of Georgia selected Gemalto’s premium polycarbonate licenses to reduce document forgery and protect against identity fraud. Polycarbonate's durability increases the longevity of the driver's license and enables the high security engraving of a black-and-white photo. Georgia has also chosen to add Multiple Laser Images (MLIs), a level one security feature (visible to the naked eye) where different images such as a portrait, logo, symbol or numbers can be seen depending on the viewing angle, making the license extremely difficult to replicate. The symbolic Georgia peach will also be integrated into the design of the card.

“The State of Georgia is committed to upholding the best customer service experience possible while also protecting our citizens’ identities, and Gemalto’s innovative products and services are the best option to help us reach that goal.”

  • Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner of Georgia DDS

“Our approach to the deployment of this major project has really been one of partnership, and Georgia not only has a very talented staff but has given us a very clear vision of what they want to achieve: improving customer experience from end-to-end while ensuring the safety and security of the customers’ credentials.”

  • Steve Purdy, Vice President of State Government, Gemalto

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
