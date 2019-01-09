Gemalto : Helps Simplify and Secure IoT Connectivity to the AT&T Network with All-in-One eSIM and IoT Module

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital
security, is helping simplify and secure IoT connectivity for AT&T
customers by integrating its embedded SIM (eSIM)
inside the Cinterion® LTE-M IoT module.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005068/en/
Caption: IoT Module with eSIM. Credit: Gemalto
The new solution streamlines development for OEMs and reduces the cost
and complexity of IoT deployment by eliminating the need for SIM card
integration after manufacturing. In addition, the eSIM helps maintain
the strongest security levels with continuous security updates for the
long life of IoT solutions. Samples of the new module are available with
volume shipping to follow shortly.
Combining IoT efficiency with design simplicity and deployment ease
With an AT&T eSIM integrated in the Cinterion
EMS31 LTE-M module, customers will take advantage of the power and
bandwidth efficiency of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
without having to buy and install SIM cards. The tiny eSIM is more than
90% smaller than traditional SIM cards making it ideal for
size-constrained devices such as wearables and trackers that often need
extra space for a larger battery. With fewer components to integrate,
the all in one eSIM IoT module saves development effort and speeds time
to market. In addition, achieving scalability is easier and the Total
Bill of Materials (BOM) is reduced.
Strengthened IoT security designed in from the beginning
Integrating the SIM deeply into the module during manufacturing helps
durability making it more resistant to heat and vibration while
improving tamper resistance. It also strengthens security by enabling
easy updates that protect devices from evolving cyber security threats.
Optional embedded
Secure Element (eSE) functionality can be added, providing an
additional layer of security to store data in a highly secure vault and
only share with authorized applications and people.
“We’re pleased to work with Gemalto to make the Cinterion LTE-M
module available on our network and to simplify connectivity
provisioning while retaining and even improving the strongest security
levels,” said Cameron Coursey, vice president, Internet of Things
Solutions, AT&T. “The Cinterion LTE-M IoT module with native AT&T
eSIM will expand Low Power Wide Area cellular connectivity and help
enable a host of new IoT use cases requiring highly integrated designs.”
“The increasing adoption of eSIM technology marks a significant
transformation in wireless technology that is driving innovation and
improved security across the whole lifecycle of devices, said
Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. “The Cinterion LTE-M
Module with embedded SIM technology benefits mobile operators and OEMs
alike with enhanced flexibility and seamless connectivity for the IoT.”
More information is available on the dedicated Cinterion
EMS31 web page.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto
on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005068/en/