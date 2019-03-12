Gemalto : Identify3D Deploys Gemalto Solution to Ensure Protection of Its Customers' IP and Manufacturing Data

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced that Identify3D,
the most advanced security solution for digital manufacturing supply
chains, has deployed Gemalto’s SafeNet
Data Protection On Demand to ensure the security of its customers’
intellectual property and quality of their digital manufacturing
services in the cloud.
With customers in extremely security-conscious sectors such as aerospace
and defence, it is critical that Identify3D builds strong data security
controls into its cloud-based services in order to protect customers’
sensitive information and intellectual property. After looking at
on-premises alternatives and cloud providers, Identify3D selected
SafeNet Data Protection on Demand due to its ability to provide a wide
range of cloud-based hardware
security module (HSM), encryption,
and key
management services that easily integrate with the applications and
cloud services it already uses.
“Identify3D provides intellectual property protection, manufacturing
repeatability and traceability in all phases of digital manufacturing
from unauthorized distribution, transformation, replication and
production. Security is integral to everything we do,” said co-founder
and Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Thomas. “For many companies operating
in our space, security is only bolted on when customers ask for it.
That’s not the way we do things; for us security, specifically data
protection, must be a part of the process from day one. As our customers
seek to expand their capabilities, we needed a solution that would
enable them to grow comfortably, without compromising our security-first
principles.”
With SafeNet Data Protection on Demand, Identify3D was able to deploy a cloud-based
HSM service to act as the root of trust for its certificate
authority and support advanced algorithms. The company is now able to
offer its customers secure digital manufacturing services while enjoying
the flexibility and scalability of a managed cloud-based security
service with zero upfront investment.
"Identify3D can now provide our customers unrivalled protection of their
valuable data and intellectual property, while verifying that their
manufacturing is authorized and authenticated according to the exact
standards. Within a couple of months of the solution being implemented,
we saw a significant 35% cost saving and are able to add new clients
quickly and efficiently in less than an hour,” added Thomas.
“Many cloud service providers want to lock you in and make you buy more
services when you need to expand. Gemalto’s business model matched our
requirements and the process was simple,” said Doug Peterson, Identify3D
senior field application engineer. “Moving forward it will be much
easier to upgrade customers to the cloud, move keys around, add new
firmware, and support remotely. As our service provides multi-tier role
separation access control between customers and different types of
manufacturing within the same company, it is now simple to offer the
service in a hosted service delivery model.”
Todd Moore, senior vice president, Data Protection at Gemalto said:
“It’s refreshing to see another company that employs a security-first
approach. For too long businesses have maintained a ‘buy now add
security later’ mentality for their customers, which is putting too many
end users at risk. With SafeNet Data Protection on Demand, Identify3D is
able to efficiently provide a secure digital manufacturing service that
meets the quality of service and data protection requirements of their
customers.”
About Identify3D
Identify3D Inc. de-risks digital manufacturing with a suite of solutions
that protects the confidentiality and integrity of data throughout the
digital manufacturing thread. Identify3D provides intellectual property
protection, manufacturing repeatability and traceability — from initial
design through to finished product. Identify3D delivers greater control
over the digital manufacturing process, and ensures the integrity and
authenticity of digital information across complex supply chains. The
company is privately held and based in San Francisco. For more
information, visit www.identify3d.com.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2018 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 110 offices, 47 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto
on Twitter.
