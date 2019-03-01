Gemalto : Thales and Gemalto Reach Agreement with the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice

Regulatory News:
Reference is made to the joint press release by Thales (Euronext Paris:
HO) and Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO) dated 27 March 2018
in relation to the launch of the recommended all-cash offer by Thales
for all the issued and outstanding shares of Gemalto (the “Offer”),
the publication of the Offer Document, and the joint press release of
Thales and Gemalto dated 10 August 2018 in relation to the further
extension of the Acceptance Period. Terms not defined in this press
release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Document.
As announced by the United States Department of Justice (“DoJ”),
Thales and Gemalto confirm today that they have reached an agreement
with the Antitrust Division of the DoJ that will allow the companies to
proceed with the Offer.
Consistent with commitments already made to the European Commission and
other regulatory authorities, the agreement requires the divestiture of
Thales’s general purpose hardware security modules (GP HSM) business1.
The agreement with the DoJ remains subject to court approval.
Thales and Gemalto expect to close the Offer in March 2019.
Further announcements will be made if and when a Regulatory Clearance
has been obtained or the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory
Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being
satisfied, or as otherwise required by applicable law. As announced on
10 August 2018, the Acceptance Period has been further extended by
Thales in accordance with a dispensation granted by the Dutch financial
markets authority (AFM) and will end two weeks after the fulfilment of
the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances or the waiver
thereof (but no later than the Long Stop Date).
This is a joint press release by Thales and Gemalto pursuant to
Section 4, paragraph 3 of the Dutch decree on public takeover bids
(Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) and section 17 paragraph 1 of the
European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) in connection with the
recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all the issued and outstanding
shares in the capital of Gemalto, including all American depositary
shares. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any
solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in
Gemalto. Any offer is only made by means of the Offer Document dated 27
March 2018, which is available on the website of Thales at www.thalesgroup.com/en/investors
and on the website of Gemalto at www.gemalto.com/investors.
About Thales
The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on
Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life
better, to keep us safer.
Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our
architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions.
Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the
oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think
smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every
decisive moment along the way.
With 66,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.9
billion in 2018.
www.thalesgroup.com
About Gemalto
Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2018 annual
revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring
trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 110 offices, 47 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
www.gemalto.com
1 A definitive agreement for the sale of Thales’s GP HSM
business has been signed with Entrust Datacard, as announced by Thales
in the press release dated 22 February 2019.
