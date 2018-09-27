Log in
GEMALTO (GTO)
Gemalto : regrets the decision of the Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) of the Republic of Estonia to break off the ongoing negotiation of an out-of-court settlement agreement

09/27/2018

After the announcement released today by PBGB, Gemalto wishes to express its surprise as to PBGB’s sudden decision to break off the negotiation of the settlement agreement.

Gemalto wishes to clarify that it may not be held responsible in any way for this outcome as it has all along been negotiating this amicable settlement agreement in strict confidence and in good faith. It therefore deeply regrets this new approach taken by PBGB by filing a claim in court.

Gemalto cannot comment the claim as it only holds for now the information given by the media, but wishes nonetheless to highlight that the amount of PBGB’s claim mentioned in the press release is totally out of proportion compared to the one PBGB offered in the settlement agreement. Gemalto further emphasizes that it has not breached and will continue to perform its contractual obligations.

Gemalto has demonstrated its clear willingness to fully and finally settle out of court the pending claims related to the e-ID Card supply contract, as it believes that this is in the best interest of both parties.

By force of circumstance, Gemalto will get prepared for the court case and fully trusts Estonian courts to allocate respective responsibilities of the parties under the said contract and settle the dispute with PBGB accordingly; therefore, no further comment will be made for the moment.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
