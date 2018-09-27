Gemalto : regrets the decision of the Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) of the Republic of Estonia to break off the ongoing negotiation of an out-of-court settlement agreement

After the announcement released today by PBGB, Gemalto wishes to express its surprise as to PBGB’s sudden decision to break off the negotiation of the settlement agreement.

Gemalto wishes to clarify that it may not be held responsible in any way for this outcome as it has all along been negotiating this amicable settlement agreement in strict confidence and in good faith. It therefore deeply regrets this new approach taken by PBGB by filing a claim in court.

Gemalto cannot comment the claim as it only holds for now the information given by the media, but wishes nonetheless to highlight that the amount of PBGB’s claim mentioned in the press release is totally out of proportion compared to the one PBGB offered in the settlement agreement. Gemalto further emphasizes that it has not breached and will continue to perform its contractual obligations.

Gemalto has demonstrated its clear willingness to fully and finally settle out of court the pending claims related to the e-ID Card supply contract, as it believes that this is in the best interest of both parties.

By force of circumstance, Gemalto will get prepared for the court case and fully trusts Estonian courts to allocate respective responsibilities of the parties under the said contract and settle the dispute with PBGB accordingly; therefore, no further comment will be made for the moment.

