Gemalto : to Produce Secure and Innovative Healthcare Cards for Quebec

01/16/2019 | 01:02am EST

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), the world leader in digital security, and the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) have been chosen to produce secure and innovative health insurance cards for the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). RAMQ delivers 2.3 million healthcare cards to citizens, and the SAAQ provides 1.7 million driver’s license and identity cards through production with Gemalto.

Optimizing government services across industries

By choosing the SAAQ and its existing contract with Gemalto, the Quebec healthcare authorities can avoid duplication and promote sharing of expertise between agencies. The province can also leverage the existing infrastructure and issue both healthcare cards and driver’s licenses at the same time, maximizing cost savings and ensuring quicker delivery to their citizens.

A focus on security and convenience for Quebec’s citizens

Gemalto’s secure card will be the first of its kind to undergo embossing and laser engraving at the same time. Combined with a cutting edge card body with built-in security features, this process greatly improves the reliability of Quebec’s healthcare card. Gemalto also provides the full implementation and maintenance of SAAQ's personalization infrastructure. This enables the SAAQ and RAMQ to offer Quebec citizens a seamless and speedy renewal service when obtaining their new driver's license and healthcare card.

“The unique opportunity to provide both healthcare cards and driver’s licenses is perfectly suited to Gemalto’s expertise with over twenty years of issuing secure documents. Being the first to emboss and engrave at the same time provides more options to our customers who have legacy infrastructures for validation and allows us to provide a lower risk of fraud and stronger, longer lasting cards to residents”

  • Steve Purdy, vice president of State and Provincial Government Programs, Gemalto

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
