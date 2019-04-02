Thales : Completes Acquisition Of Gemalto To Become A Global Leader In Digital Identity And Security

Completed in 15 months, the acquisition of Gemalto by Thales for €4.8
billion creates a Group on a new scale and a global leader in digital
identity and security employing 80,000 people. The larger Thales will
master all the technologies underpinning the critical decision chain for
companies, organisations and governments. Incorporating the talent and
technologies of Gemalto, Thales will develop secure solutions to address
the major challenges faced by our societies, such as unmanned air
traffic management, data and network cybersecurity, airport security or
financial transaction security.
Creating the global leader of digital security. Credit: Thales
This combination creates a world-class leader with an unrivalled
portfolio of digital identity and security solutions based on
technologies such as biometry, data protection, and, more broadly,
cybersecurity. Thales will thus provide a seamless response to
customers, including critical infrastructure providers such as banks,
telecom operators, government agencies, utilities and other industries
as they step up to the challenges of identifying people and objects and
keeping data secure.
Research and development: inventing the world of tomorrow
Thales and Gemalto share a passion for the advanced technologies that
serve as a common foundation and focus for their 80,000 employees.
Research and development (R&D) is at the core of the new Group, with its
3,000 researchers and 28,000 engineers dedicated to R&D. Thales has been
developing state-of-the-art technologies to meet the most demanding
requirements of customers around the world for decades. Today the Group
has become a giant laboratory inventing the world of tomorrow, with a
portfolio of 20,500 patents, of which more than 400 new ones were
registered in 2018.
Technological synergies
The new Thales will cover the entire critical decision chain in an
increasingly interconnected and vulnerable world, with capabilities
spanning software development, data processing, real-time decision
support, connectivity and end-to-end network management.
With €1 billion a year devoted to self-funded R&D, the Group will
continue to innovate in its key markets, drawing in particular on its
world-class digital expertise in the Internet of Things, Big Data,
artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The first illustrations are
as wide as the Group’s portfolio:
-
Banking: Big Data analytics
-
Defence: biometrics
-
Aerospace: unmanned traffic management
-
Ground transportation: Internet of Things
-
Space: Internet of Things
-
Telecommunications: Big Data analytics
An extended global footprint
Following this acquisition, Gemalto will form one of Thales’s seven
global divisions, to be named Digital Identity and Security (DIS).
Gemalto will interact with all of the Group’s civil and defence
customers and will significantly strengthen its industrial presence in
68 countries. Thales will considerably expand its operations in Latin
America (2,500 employees, up from 600), triple its presence in Northern
Asia (1,980, from 700), Southeast Asia (2,500, from 800) and India
(1,150, from 400) and North America (6,660 employees, up from
4,600).
“With Gemalto, a global leader in digital identification and data
protection, Thales has acquired a set of highly complementary
technologies and competencies with applications in all of our five
vertical markets, which are now redefined as aerospace; space; ground
transportation; digital identity and security; and defence and security.
These are the smart technologies that help people make the best choices
at every decisive moment. The acquisition is a turning point for the
Group’s 80,000 employees. Together, we are creating a giant in digital
identity and security with the capabilities to compete in the big
leagues worldwide.” Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO, Thales
About Thales
The people who make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our
customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us
safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures,
our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology
solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom
of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our
customers think smarter and act faster – mastering ever greater
complexity at every decisive moment along the way.
Thales generated revenues of €19 billion in 2018 with 80,000 employees
in 68 countries.
