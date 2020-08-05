Gemdale Properties and Investment : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregate contracted sales for July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 5,644 million, with an aggregate contracted sales area of approximately 250,100 square meters. The average selling price for the aforesaid period amounted to approximately RMB 22,600 per square meter. The aggregate contracted sales from January to July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 36,824 million and the aggregate contracted sales area amounted to approximately 1,594,300 square meters.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting and collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

