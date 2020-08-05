Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gemdale Properties and Investment : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2020

08/05/2020 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited

金地商置集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 535)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JULY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregate contracted sales for July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 5,644 million, with an aggregate contracted sales area of approximately 250,100 square meters. The average selling price for the aforesaid period amounted to approximately RMB 22,600 per square meter. The aggregate contracted sales from January to July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 36,824 million and the aggregate contracted sales area amounted to approximately 1,594,300 square meters.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting and collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited

Huang Juncan

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Ling Ke, Mr. Huang Juncan, Mr. Xu Jiajun and Mr. Wei Chuanjun; two non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Loh Lian Huat and Ms. Zhang Feiyun and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Mr. Chiang Sheung Yee, Anthony and Mr. Xia Xinping.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:56:11 UTC
