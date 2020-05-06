Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter Financial Results 0 05/06/2020 | 04:47pm EDT Send by mail :

NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The following financial review discusses the results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. First Quarter 2020 and Year-to-Date Highlights As Genco’s main focus is on the health and safety of our crew members and our team onshore, we have taken various proactive measures in response to COVID-19 Specifically, these measures have centered around business continuity, crew protection and headquarters operations

Genco maintains a strong financial position with $149.5 million of cash, including $15.2 million of restricted cash, as of March 31, 2020

Genco announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2020 Payable on or about May 28, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of May 18, 2020 We have now paid or declared cumulative dividends totaling $0.695 per share over the last three quarters

We are in the process of negotiating a revolving credit facility with lenders of our current bank group for up to $25 million, which we expect will be collateralized by the vessels in our $108 million credit facility

We completed our exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”) installation program for our 17 Capesize vessels in January 2020

Recorded a net loss of $120.4 million for the first quarter of 2020 Basic and diluted loss per share of $2.87 Adjusted net loss of $7.1 million or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.17, excluding $112.8 million in non-cash vessel impairment charges and a $0.5 million loss on sale of vessels

Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million during Q1 2020 1

Voyage revenues totaled $98.3 million and net revenue 1 (voyage revenues minus voyage expenses and charter hire expenses) totaled $46.9 million during Q1 2020

(voyage revenues minus voyage expenses and charter hire expenses) totaled $46.9 million during Q1 2020 Our average daily fleet-wide time charter equivalent, or TCE 1 , for Q1 2020 was $9,755 marking an improvement of 6% as compared to Q1 2019 During the quarter, we benefited from forward coverage taken ahead of a seasonally softer first quarter as well as the timely execution of our scrubber program on our Capesize vessels

, for Q1 2020 was $9,755 marking an improvement of 6% as compared to Q1 2019 In 2020, we have completed the sale of our oldest Handysize vessel and our last remaining Panamax The Genco Charger, a 2005-built Handysize, delivered to buyers on February 24, 2020 The Genco Thunder, a 2007-built Panamax, delivered to buyers on March 5, 2020

We have also entered into memoranda of agreement to sell three additional Handysize vessels: the Baltic Wind, the Genco Bay and the Baltic Breeze for aggregate gross proceeds of $23.6 million John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Year-to-date, Genco has taken proactive measures intended to protect our team and the Company from the widespread impact of COVID-19, in particular by implementing remote headquarters operations and crew protection strategies. Our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our crew members and onshore professionals with our goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19. We are proud of their dedication, and we sincerely thank them for their efforts. During this time of global economic uncertainty, we remain focused on maintaining the strength of our industry leading balance sheet and conserving our sizeable liquidity position. As such, we are working with our existing lenders on a revolving credit facility for up to $25 million to supplement our already substantial cash balance. At the same time, we are pleased to have declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 highlighting our commitment to returning capital to shareholders. We view amending our first quarter dividend as a prudent action taken by management and the Board of Directors aimed at balancing preservation of the Company’s liquidity position with a return of cash to shareholders. Capital allocation remains a top priority for the Company and is a key topic that we will continuously evaluate as these events further evolve. During the first quarter, we also continued to opportunistically divest additional non-core vessels to bolster our strong cash position and further strengthen the fleet’s profile. Our industry leading balance sheet provides Genco with increased optionality and flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions while pursuing our core longer term strategy.” Mr. Wobensmith continued, “While the overall impact of COVID-19 on our business remains uncertain, we maintain our favorable medium to long term outlook of the drybulk market given the historically low orderbook which bodes well for containing fleet growth in the coming years. Furthermore, economic activity in China, the world’s largest importer of drybulk commodities, has improved over the last two months which we view as a positive step. While output in other regions around the world has slowed meaningfully due to nationwide closures, we remain hopeful that when these countries begin to gradually restart economic activity that will lead to increased demand for the raw materials that we transport.” 1 We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Please see Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data below for a further reconciliation. Genco’s business continuity plans and response to COVID-19 As our vessels continue to trade commodities globally, we have taken measures to safeguard our crew and work toward preventing the spread of COVID-19. Crew members have received gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, goggles and handheld thermometers. We continue to monitor CDC and WHO guidelines and are also limiting access of shore personnel boarding our vessels. Specifically, no shore personnel with fever or respiratory symptoms are allowed on board, and those that are allowed on board are restricted to designated areas that are thoroughly cleaned after their use. Face masks are also provided to shore personnel prior to boarding a vessel. Precautionary materials are posted in common areas to supplement safety training while personal hygiene best practices are strongly encouraged on board. We have implemented industry leading protocols with regard to crew rotations to keep our crew members safe and healthy which includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing as well as a 14-day quarantine period prior to boarding a vessel. Genco is enacting crew changes where permissible by regulations of the ports and origin of the mariners, in addition to strict protocols that safeguard our crews against COVID-19 exposure. Our business continuity plans onshore for our three global offices in New York, Singapore and Copenhagen, have allowed for an efficient transition to a remote working environment. Additionally, we have also placed a temporary ban on all non-essential travel. Genco’s active commercial operating platform and fleet deployment strategy Overall, our fleet deployment strategy remains weighted towards short-term fixtures which provides us with optionality on our sizeable fleet. Our barbell approach towards fleet composition enables Genco to gain exposure to both the major and minor bulk commodities with a fleet whose cargoes carried closely mirrors that of global commodity trade flows. This approach continues to serve us well given the divergence in major and minor bulk rates throughout the course of 2020 to date. During the first quarter, we benefited from coverage taken ahead of the traditionally softer period through a combination of booking forward cargoes as well as short-period time charters. Additionally, on our Capesize vessels, our timely execution of our scrubber installation program enabled Genco to capture the differential between compliant and high sulfur fuel that was widest in the earliest stages of IMO 2020 compliance, significantly de-risking the initial investment. Our first quarter of 2020 TCE results by class are listed below. Capesize: $16,660

Ultramax and Supramax: $6,908

Handysize: $5,734

Fleet average: $9,755 Regarding our Q2 2020 fixtures to date, on our Capesize vessels, there are indications of a potential gradual recovery in iron ore shipments out of the Atlantic basin. For this reason, we continue to ballast select Capesize vessels to the region in an effort to capture these improving market fundamentals. This added commercial trading flexibility together with a wider array of fixing options has been a key differentiator in our Capesize performance this year as compared to 2019 as we continue to implement our active chartering approach, following the completion of our scrubber program. For our minor bulk vessels, market conditions have softened during the second quarter to date, as trade flows of several commodities closely tied to global economic activity have slowed. We have used this weaker earnings environment to strategically reposition vessels to key regions ahead of a potentially improving market later in the year. Several of these backhaul fixtures are reflected in our forward guidance below without the positive offset of a corresponding fronthaul. Based on current fixtures to date, we estimate the following to be our TCE to date for the second quarter of 2020. Capesize: $9,525 for 65% of the owned available Q2 2020 days

Ultramax and Supramax: $5,584 for 60% of the owned available Q2 2020 days

Handysize: $4,562 for 62% of the owned available Q2 2020 days

Fleet average: $6,773 for 62% of the owned available Q2 2020 days Actual rates for the quarter will vary based upon future fixtures. Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy For the first quarter of 2020, Genco declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. Management and the Board of Directors determined to pay a dividend in light of the Company’s strong balance sheet, its emphasis on returning cash to shareholders and the expected receipt of net proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. Given the disruption to and volatility of the drybulk market in 2020 to date, management and our Board of Directors decided to reduce our regular quarterly dividend for the first quarter of 2020 to $0.02 per share from $0.175 per share following its quarterly review. This dividend is payable on or about May 28, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of May 18, 2020. Dividends going forward remain subject to the determination of our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance and will depend upon various factors, including limitations under our credit agreements and applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law. Ongoing market weakness and heightened economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions may result in our suspension, reduction, or termination of future quarterly dividends. Financial Review: 2020 First Quarter The Company recorded a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $120.4 million, or $2.87 basic and diluted net loss per share. Comparatively, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $7.8 million, or $0.19 basic and diluted net loss per share. The Company’s revenues increased to $98.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the $93.5 million recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The average daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates obtained by the Company’s fleet was $9,755 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $9,230 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the drybulk market came under significant pressure in part due to seasonal factors including increased newbuilding deliveries and weather-related cargo disruptions primarily in Brazil and Australia. Specifically, Brazilian iron ore exports declined by 16% year-over-year in Q1 2020 to the lowest quarterly level seen since Q1 2013. These seasonal factors were accentuated by the onset of COVID-19 which has impacted industrial activity globally with temporary reductions in steel production, mining and port operations leading to lower demand for some of the cargoes we carry, including iron ore, coal and certain minor bulk cargoes. In recent weeks, Capesize rates have gradually improved as Brazilian iron ore shipments begin to recover off of their first quarter lows. The duration and impact of COVID-19, and actions to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact are uncertain as are their effects on rates and market volatility. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded $112.8 million in non-cash impairment charges as well as a $0.5 million loss on sale of vessels. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, a $0.6 million gain on sale of vessels was recorded. Voyage expenses rose to $48.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus $43.0 million during the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to the onset of IMO 2020 in which our non-scrubber fitted minor bulk fleet consumed more expensive low sulfur fuel as opposed to high sulfur fuel in order to comply with sulfur emissions regulations that took effect on January 1, 2020. This was partially offset by savings in fuel costs on our Capesize vessels, which are all fitted with scrubbers and continue to consume the less expensive high sulfur fuel. Vessel operating expenses decreased to $21.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from $23.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily due to fewer owned vessels. General and administrative expenses decreased to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower office related expenses. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $17.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the depreciation expense for the five vessels that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, as well as a decrease in depreciation expense for the Handysize vessels that were added to our fleet renewal program during Q1 2020 resulting in a reduction in their carrying value. Daily vessel operating expenses, or DVOE, amounted to $4,413 per vessel per day for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4,420 per vessel per day for the first quarter of 2019. We believe daily vessel operating expenses are best measured for comparative purposes over a 12‑month period in order to take into account all of the expenses that each vessel in our fleet will incur over a full year of operation. Based on estimates provided by our technical managers, our DVOE budget for 2020 is $4,590 per vessel per day. Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During a challenging macro-economic backdrop, we were able to generate adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million during the quarter while maintaining a strong cash position. Furthermore, we have continued our strategy of divesting older, less fuel-efficient vessels having entered into memoranda of agreement to sell three Handysize vessels as we further streamline and modernize our fleet. Going forward we remain focused on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet in order to be able to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. As such, drawing upon our low leverage profile, we are in the process of negotiating a revolving credit facility for up to $25 million which we expect will be collateralized by the vessels in our $108 million credit facility. Given the macro economic uncertainty brought upon by COVID-19, we believe this is a prudent step to bolster our already strong liquidity position.” Liquidity and Capital Resources Cash Flow Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $4.0 million as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in amounts due from charterers as of March 31, 2020 based on the timing of freight payments and the percentage completion of spot voyages for our vessels, an increase in drydocking related expenditures and other changes in working capital. Net cash provided by investing activities was $5.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net cash used in investing activities of $4.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in net proceeds from the sale of vessels, as well as a decrease in ballast water treatment system related expenditures. These amounts were partially offset by an increase in cash used to purchase scrubbers for our vessels. Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $14.3 million and $17.3 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the $11.3 million drawdown on the $495 Million Credit Facility during the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by a $7.3 million payment of dividends during the first quarter of 2020 and a $1.7 million increase in repayments under the $495 Million Credit Facility. Capital Expenditures We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of May 6, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,837,000 dwt and an average age of 9.9 years. In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake, we will incur additional capital expenditures due to special surveys and drydockings. In January 2020, Genco completed its scrubber retrofit program on our 17 Capesize vessels. The balance of our fleet consisting of minor bulk vessels is consuming ultra-low sulfur compliant fuel. We estimate our capital expenditures related to drydocking, including capitalized costs incurred during drydocking related to vessel assets and vessel equipment, ballast water treatment system costs and scheduled off-hire days for our fleet for the remainder of 2020 to be: Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Estimated Drydock Costs (1) $5.5 million $1.4 million $0.7 million Estimated BWTS Costs (2) $2.1 million $0.9 million - Estimated Offhire Days (3) 150 40 20 (1) Estimates are based on our budgeted cost of drydocking our vessels in China. Actual costs will vary based on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. We expect to fund these costs with cash on hand. These costs do not include drydock expense items that are reflected in vessel operating expenses. Estimated costs presented include approximately $2.1 million of costs associated with three vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program. (2) Estimated costs associated with the installation of ballast water treatment systems is expected to be funded with cash on hand. Estimated costs presented include approximately $1.1 million of costs associated with three vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program. (3) Actual length will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. Estimated offhire presented includes approximately 60 days associated with three vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program. The estimated offhire days per sector scheduled for Q2 2020 consists of 110 days for Supramaxes, 20 days for Ultramaxes and 20 days for Handysizes. Fleet Update We continue to divest our older, less fuel-efficient tonnage as part of our efforts to modernize our fleet and create a more focused asset base while reducing our carbon footprint. Specifically, in the first quarter of 2020, we sold the Genco Charger, a 2005-built Handysize, on February 24, 2020 for gross proceeds of $5.2 million and the Genco Thunder, a 2007-built Panamax, on March 5, 2020 for gross proceeds of $10.4 million. With the sale of the Genco Thunder, the Company exited the Panamax sector as we continue to execute our barbell approach to fleet composition. The debt associated with these two vessels as well as the Genco Raptor, which was sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, amounts to $14.9 million. This amount is currently recorded on our balance sheet as restricted cash. Under the terms of our $495 million credit facility, the Company can either repay the debt associated with these vessels or utilize the 180-day reinvestment period to redeploy this capital towards the acquisition of a replacement vessel instead of repaying the loan, if the applicable terms and conditions under the facility are met. We have also entered into memoranda of agreement to sell three additional Handysize vessels built between 2009 and 2010: the Baltic Wind, the Genco Bay, and the Baltic Breeze, for aggregate gross proceeds of $23.6 million. We expect to deliver the vessels to buyers during the second and third quarters of 2020. In February 2020, the Company determined to expand its previously announced fleet optimization and renewal plan aimed at modernizing its fleet. In addition to the fifteen original vessels designated to be sold under this plan, the Company determined to pursue the sale of ten Handysize vessels, on an opportunistic basis, that were not already part of the plan and are viewed as non-core vessels within our fleet. Given this decision, as the estimated future undiscounted cash flows for each of these vessels did not exceed their net book values, we adjusted the values of these vessels to their respective fair market values during the first quarter of 2020. We incurred a non-cash impairment charge of $85.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. If and when we sell each of these vessels, we will determine how to deploy the net proceeds, which may include repayment of debt, the purchase of modern, high specification vessels that complement our commercial strategy and management’s view of drybulk supply and demand fundamentals, and dividends and share repurchases. Separately, during the first quarter we also recorded a non-cash vessel impairment charge totaling $27.0 million on four of our 55,000 dwt Supramax vessels. As a result of the lower earnings environment in 2020 to date, primarily due to COVID-19, we do not anticipate the estimated future undiscounted cash flows for each of these vessels to exceed their net book values over the vessels’ remaining useful life. As such, we adjusted the values to their respective fair market values during the first quarter. Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data The following table summarizes Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s selected consolidated financial and other data for the periods indicated below. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 98,336 $ 93,464 Total revenues 98,336 93,464 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 48,368 43,022 Vessel operating expenses 21,813 23,190 Charter hire expenses 3,075 2,419 General and administrative expenses (inclusive of nonvested stock amortization 5,767 6,310 expense of $0.5 million and $0.5 million, respectively) Technical management fees 1,854 1,940 Depreciation and amortization 17,574 18,076 Impairment of vessel assets 112,814 - Loss (gain) on sale of vessels 486 (611 ) Total operating expenses 211,751 94,346 Operating loss (113,415 ) (882 ) Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income (584 ) 329 Interest income 594 1,327 Interest expense (6,945 ) (8,575 ) Other expense (6,935 ) (6,919 ) Net loss $ (120,350 ) $ (7,801 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (2.87 ) $ (0.19 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (2.87 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 41,866,357 41,726,106 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,866,357 41,726,106 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,338 $ 155,889 Restricted cash 14,855 6,045 Due from charterers, net 15,004 13,701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,865 10,049 Inventories 29,342 27,208 Vessels held for sale 23,129 10,303 Total current assets 227,533 223,195 Noncurrent assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation of $228,208 and $288,373, respectively 1,121,561 1,273,861 Deferred drydock, net 17,704 17,304 Fixed assets, net 5,949 5,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,904 8,241 Restricted cash 315 315 Total noncurrent assets 1,153,433 1,305,697 Total assets $ 1,380,966 $ 1,528,892 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 34,170 $ 49,604 Current portion of long-term debt 72,962 69,747 Deferred revenue 7,818 6,627 Current operating lease liabilities 1,698 1,677 Total current liabilities 116,648 127,655 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,393 9,826 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $12,143 and $13,094, respectively 403,729 412,983 Total noncurrent liabilities 413,122 422,809 Total liabilities 529,770 550,464 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 418 417 Additional paid-in capital 1,714,385 1,721,268 Accumulated deficit (863,607 ) (743,257 ) Total equity 851,196 978,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,380,966 $ 1,528,892 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (120,350 ) $ (7,801 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,574 18,076 Amortization of deferred financing costs 951 915 Noncash operating lease expense 337 285 Amortization of nonvested stock compensation expense 481 452 Impairment of vessel assets 112,814 - Loss (gain) on sale of vessels 486 (611 ) Insurance proceeds for protection and indemnity claims 101 226 Change in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in due from charterers (1,303 ) 5,041 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,074 ) 927 Increase in inventories (2,134 ) (1,077 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,916 ) (2,114 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 1,191 (1,907 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (412 ) (390 ) Deferred drydock costs incurred (2,784 ) (410 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,038 ) 11,612 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of vessels and ballast water treatment systems, including deposits (273 ) (3,406 ) Purchase of scrubbers (capitalized in Vessels) (7,778 ) (5,868 ) Purchase of other fixed assets (1,039 ) (1,199 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 14,510 6,351 Insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims 157 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,577 (4,122 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on the $108 Million Credit Facility (1,580 ) (1,580 ) Proceeds from the $495 Million Credit Facility 11,250 - Repayments on the $495 Million Credit Facility (16,660 ) (15,000 ) Payment of common stock issuance costs - (105 ) Cash dividends paid (7,290 ) - Payment of deferred financing costs - (591 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,280 ) (17,276 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,741 ) (9,786 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 162,249 202,761 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,508 $ 192,975 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adjusted Net Loss Reconciliation (unaudited) Net loss $ (120,350 ) + Impairment of vessel assets 112,814 + Loss on sale of vessels 486 Adjusted net loss $ (7,050 ) Adjusted net loss per share - basic $ (0.17 ) Adjusted net loss per share - diluted $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 41,866,357 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,866,357 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic as per financial statements 41,866,357 Dilutive effect of stock options - Dilutive effect of restricted stock awards - Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted as adjusted 41,866,357 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA Reconciliation: (unaudited) Net loss $ (120,350 ) $ (7,801 ) + Net interest expense 6,351 7,248 + Depreciation and amortization 17,574 18,076 EBITDA(1) $ (96,425 ) $ 17,523 + Impairment of vessel assets 112,814 - + Loss (gain) on sale of vessels 486 (611 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,875 $ 16,912 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) Total number of vessels at end of period 53 58 Average number of vessels (2) 54.3 58.3 Total ownership days for fleet (3) 4,942 5,247 Total chartered-in days (4) 422 293 Total available days for fleet (5) 5,229 5,496 Total available days for owned fleet (6) 4,807 5,203 Total operating days for fleet (7) 5,126 5,382 Fleet utilization (8) 97.8 % 97.4 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS: Time charter equivalent (9) $ 9,755 $ 9,230 Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel (10) 4,413 4,420 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) Ownership days Capesize 1,547.0 1,530.0 Panamax 64.8 207.2 Ultramax 546.0 540.0 Supramax 1,820.0 1,800.0 Handymax - - Handysize 964.7 1,170.0 Total 4,942.5 5,247.2 Chartered-in days Capesize - - Panamax - - Ultramax 178.3 30.4 Supramax 204.1 186.4 Handymax 14.5 17.4 Handysize 25.1 58.9 Total 422.0 293.1 Available days (owned & chartered-in fleet) Capesize 1,528.4 1,528.8 Panamax 64.4 207.2 Ultramax 668.4 570.2 Supramax 1,971.0 1,945.6 Handymax 14.5 17.4 Handysize 982.2 1,226.9 Total 5,228.9 5,496.1 Available days (owned fleet) Capesize 1,528.4 1,528.8 Panamax 64.4 207.2 Ultramax 490.1 539.8 Supramax 1,766.9 1,759.2 Handymax - - Handysize 957.1 1,168.0 Total 4,806.9 5,203.0 Operating days Capesize 1,528.4 1,515.3 Panamax 60.1 199.7 Ultramax 667.8 531.5 Supramax 1,944.9 1,915.9 Handymax 14.5 17.4 Handysize 910.4 1,202.7 Total 5,126.1 5,382.5 Fleet utilization Capesize 99.9 % 99.0 % Panamax 92.7 % 96.4 % Ultramax 99.9 % 93.2 % Supramax 98.6 % 97.1 % Handymax 100.0 % 100.0 % Handysize 92.0 % 97.9 % Fleet average 97.8 % 97.4 % Average Daily Results: Time Charter Equivalent Capesize $ 16,660 $ 12,054 Panamax 5,439 7,889 Ultramax 8,107 8,421 Supramax 6,492 8,769 Handymax - - Handysize 5,734 6,938 Fleet average 9,755 9,230 Daily vessel operating expenses Capesize $ 4,886 $ 4,963 Panamax 4,175 4,327 Ultramax 4,637 4,300 Supramax 4,209 4,268 Handymax - - Handysize 3,884 4,015 Fleet average 4,413 4,420

1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies. 2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. 3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period. 4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels. 5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. 6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days. 7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. 8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days. 9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the second quarter of 2020 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the second quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Total Fleet (unaudited) Voyage revenues (in thousands) $ 98,336 $ 93,464 Voyage expenses (in thousands) 48,368 43,022 Charter hire expenses (in thousands) 3,075 2,419 46,893 48,023 Total available days for owned fleet 4,807 5,203 Total TCE rate $ 9,755 $ 9,230

10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period. Postponement of 2020 Annual Meeting As a result of ongoing restrictions in the New York area due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are postponing our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. We anticipate setting a new date for the meeting to be held in July 2020. We will publicly confirm the new date, time, and location for the meeting and circulate materials to shareholders at a later date. About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of May 6, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,837,000 dwt and an average age of 9.9 years. The following table reflects Genco’s fleet list as of May 6, 2020: Vessel DWT Year Built Capesize 1 Genco Resolute 181,060 2015 2 Genco Endeavour 181,060 2015 3 Genco Constantine 180,183 2008 4 Genco Augustus 180,151 2007 5 Genco Liberty 180,032 2016 6 Genco Defender 180,021 2016 7 Baltic Lion 179,185 2012 8 Genco Tiger 179,185 2011 9 Genco London 177,833 2007 10 Baltic Wolf 177,752 2010 11 Genco Titus 177,729 2007 12 Baltic Bear 177,717 2010 13 Genco Tiberius 175,874 2007 14 Genco Commodus 169,098 2009 15 Genco Hadrian 169,025 2008 16 Genco Maximus 169,025 2009 17 Genco Claudius 169,001 2010 Ultramax 1 Baltic Hornet 63,574 2014 2 Baltic Mantis 63,470 2015 3 Baltic Scorpion 63,462 2015 4 Baltic Wasp 63,389 2015 5 Genco Weatherly 61,556 2014 6 Genco Columbia 60,294 2016 Supramax 1 Genco Hunter 58,729 2007 2 Genco Auvergne 58,020 2009 3 Genco Rhone 58,018 2011 4 Genco Ardennes 58,018 2009 5 Genco Brittany 58,018 2010 6 Genco Languedoc 58,018 2010 7 Genco Pyrenees 58,018 2010 8 Genco Bourgogne 58,018 2010 9 Genco Aquitaine 57,981 2009 10 Genco Warrior 55,435 2005 11 Genco Predator 55,407 2005 12 Genco Provence 55,317 2004 13 Genco Picardy 55,257 2005 14 Genco Normandy 53,596 2007 15 Baltic Jaguar 53,474 2009 16 Baltic Leopard 53,447 2009 17 Baltic Cougar 53,432 2009 18 Genco Loire 53,430 2009 19 Genco Lorraine 53,417 2009 20 Baltic Panther 53,351 2009 Handysize 1 Genco Spirit 34,432 2011 2 Genco Mare 34,428 2011 3 Genco Ocean 34,409 2010 4 Baltic Wind 34,409 2009 5 Baltic Cove 34,403 2010 6 Genco Avra 34,391 2011 7 Baltic Breeze 34,386 2010 8 Genco Bay 34,296 2010 9 Baltic Hare 31,887 2009 10 Baltic Fox 31,883 2010 Conference Call Announcement Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2020 first quarter financial results. The conference call and a presentation will be simultaneously webcast and will be available on the Company’s website, www.GencoShipping.com. To access the conference call, dial (856) 344-9283 or (866) 288-0540 and enter passcode 5989226. A replay of the conference call can also be accessed for two weeks by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering the passcode 5989226. The Company intends to place additional materials related to the earnings announcement, including a slide presentation, on its website prior to the conference call. Website Information We intend to use our website, www.GencoShipping.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in our website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to our e-mail alert service, please click the “Receive E-mail Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of our website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document we file with or furnish to the SEC, and any references to our website are intended to be inactive textual references only. "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this report are the following: (i) declines or sustained weakness in demand in the drybulk shipping industry; (ii) continuation of weakness or declines in drybulk shipping rates; (iii) changes in the supply of or demand for drybulk products, generally or in particular regions; (iv) changes in the supply of drybulk carriers including newbuilding of vessels or lower than anticipated scrapping of older vessels; (v) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the cargo industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international organizations or by individual countries and actions taken by regulatory authorities; (vi) increases in costs and expenses including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, general and administrative expenses, and management fee expenses; (vii) whether our insurance arrangements are adequate; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) acts of war, terrorism, or piracy; (x) changes in the condition of the Company’s vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking or maintenance and repair costs) and unanticipated drydock expenditures; (xi) the Company’s acquisition or disposition of vessels; (xii) the amount of offhire time needed to complete maintenance, repairs, and installation of equipment to comply with applicable regulations on vessels and the timing and amount of any reimbursement by our insurance carriers for insurance claims, including offhire days; (xiii) the completion of definitive documentation with respect to charters; (xiv) charterers’ compliance with the terms of their charters in the current market environment; (xv) the extent to which our operating results continue to be affected by weakness in market conditions and freight and charter rates; (xvi) our ability to maintain contracts that are critical to our operation, to obtain and maintain acceptable terms with our vendors, customers and service providers and to retain key executives, managers and employees; (xvii) completion of documentation for vessel transactions and the performance of the terms thereof by buyers or sellers of vessels and us; (xviii) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel or any additional scrubbers we may seek to install; (xix) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xx) worldwide compliance with sulfur emissions regulations that took effect on January 1, 2020; (xxi) our financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 and other factors relating to determination of the tax treatment of dividends we have declared; (xxii) the duration and impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic, which may negatively affect general global and regional economic conditions; our ability to charter our vessels at all and the rates at which are able to do so; our ability to call on or depart from ports on a timely basis or at all; our ability to crew, maintain, and repair our vessels; our ability to staff and maintain our headquarters and administrative operations; sources of cash and liquidity; our ability to sell vessels in the secondary market, including without limitation the compliance of purchasers and us with the terms of vessel sale contracts, and the prices at which vessels are sold; and other factors relevant to our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; (xxiii) successful completion of the negotiation of, and agreement regarding the terms of definitive documentation for, the revolving credit facility for up to $25 million referred to in this release; and (xxiv) other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. CONTACT:

