Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
0
07/20/2020 | 05:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of market trading.
What:
Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
When:
Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:
There are two ways to access the call:
Dial-in: 334-777-6978 or 800-367-2403; Passcode: 6606629
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 6606629 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of July 20, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and nine Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,803,000 dwt and an average age of 10.0 years.