Genedrive : Notice of GM

For release: 24 August 2018

genedrive plc ('genedrive' or the 'Company')

Notice of General Meeting

genedrive plc, the near patient molecular diagnostics company, today gives notice that a General Meeting of the Company will be held at 10.00 am on 13 September 2018 at The Incubator Building, 48 Grafton Street, Manchester M13 9XX pursuant to Section 656 of the Companies Act ('Section 656').

The Company and its Auditors are in the process of completing the Financial Statements for the Company and the Group for the year ended 30 June 2018. It is anticipated that the Company's Preliminary Results will be published no later than November 2018 with the Annual Report sent to Shareholders directly thereafter. As stated in the Trading Update of 13 July 2018, the Group closed the financial year with £3.5 million of cash, ahead of previous market expectations and since then the Company has continued to trade in line with management's expectations.

Whilst the audited net assets of the Company as at 30 June 2018 are not yet available, the Board believes that on completion of the audit, the net assets of the Company will fall below half of the value of the called-up share capital. Section 656 requires a public company whose net assets are half or less of its called-up share capital to call a General Meeting for the purpose of considering whether any, and if so what, steps should be taken to deal with the situation.

Given the level of cash in the business, the commencement of commercial sales for the genedrive HCV© ID Kit in March 2018 and the award of over £2m of grant funding in the last financial year,the low net assets are not of material concern to the Board. The Board does not therefore consider that specific steps are required to be taken in respect of Section 656 and accordingly, no resolutions will be put to Shareholders at the General Meeting.

The circular to shareholders convening a General Meeting for 13 September 2018 will be posted to shareholders later today. Copies of the circular may also be found on the Company's website(www.genedriveplc.com).

