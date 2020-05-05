genedrive : Proposed Placing and Broker Option

The information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this Announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

5 May 2020

genedrive plc

('genedrive' or the 'Company')

Proposed Placing to raise £7 million, Proposed Broker Option to raise up to £1 million

genedrive plc (AIM: GDR), the near patient molecular diagnostics company, today announces its intention to raise £7 million, before expenses, by way of a conditional placing (the 'Placing') with existing and new institutional investors through the issue of 8,750,000 new ordinary shares ('Placing Shares') at a price of 80 pence per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price').

The Company also announces a proposal to raise up to a further £1 million by way of a broker option through the issue of up to 1,250,000 additional new Ordinary Shares (the 'Broker Option Shares' and, together with the Placing Shares, the 'New Ordinary Shares') at the Placing Price in order to enable smaller shareholders in the Company and other retail and institutional investors to participate in the Fundraising (the 'Broker Option' and, together with the Placing, the 'Fundraising').

The net proceeds of the Fundraising will support the rapid development of the Genedrive® SARS-CoV-2 assays, fund the scale-up of the Genedrive-96-SARS-CoV-2 test including build-up of inventory for an initial period, fund product development, commercialisation and general corporate purposes.

The Placing Price of 80 pence per New Ordinary Share equates to a 60 per cent. discount to the mid-market closing price of an Ordinary Shares on 4 May 2020, the last practicable date prior to the date of the Announcement, and a 1.8 per cent. discount to the 20 day volume weighted average price ending on 4 May 2020.

On 24 March 2020 the Company's share price closed at 9p and on the following day the Company issued a business update confirming that it was developing two SARS-CoV-2 tests. genedrive's share price rose on the day of this announcement, closed at 29.5p and has performed very strongly since. The Directors believe this share price performance has been driven by increased investor interest in companies with potential diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to the COVID-19 crisis. The Company's share price rose further following the Company's announcements on 20 April 2020 (confirming it had entered into an agreement with Cytiva for the development of the Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 assay for use on lab-based PCR instruments) and the announcement on 1 May 2020 (confirming it has completed the last significant manufacturing milestone in the co-development of the Genedrive® 96 SARS-CoV-2 kit with Cytiva). The price of an Ordinary Share at the close of business on 27 April 2020, the day before the Company started the roadshow with potential investors for the Fundraising, was 88p. The Company's share price closed at 198p on 4 May 2020, the last practicable date prior to the date of this Announcement.

The Company has recently received advance assurance from HMRC that the Ordinary Shares in the Company represent a qualifying investment for a VCT and are capable of qualifying for EIS tax reliefs. Accordingly around £5 million of the Placing Shares and Broker Option Shares (together the 'New Ordinary Shares') are expected to rank as 'eligible shares' and will be capable of being a 'qualifying holding' for the purposes of investment by VCTs, and that the Company can issue EIS 3 'compliance certificates' for the purpose of EIS.

Certain of the Directors and an employee considered a PDMR have indicated an intention to place orders for, in aggregate, Placing Shares with an aggregate value of £20,000 via the Placing and certain of the Directors have indicated an intention to place orders to subscribe for, in aggregate, Broker Option Shares with an aggregate value of up to £40,000 via the Broker Option.

The Fundraising will be conditional (amongst other things) on the passing of resolutions to grant authority to the Directors to allot the New Ordinary Shares and to disapply statutory pre-emption rights (the 'Resolutions') at a General Meeting. A circular containing a notice convening the General Meeting will be posted to Shareholders in due course.

Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt') and finnCap Ltd ('finnCap') are acting as joint bookrunners (together, the 'Bookrunners') in respect of the Placing and Broker Option. Neither the Placing nor the Broker Option have been underwritten.

The person responsible for the release of this Announcement on behalf of genedrive plc is Matthew Fowler, Chief Financial Officer.

genedrive plc +44 (0)161 989 0245 David Budd: CEO / Matthew Fowler: CFO Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Steel / Oliver Jackson / Jock Maxwell Macdonald finnCap (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne / Alice Lane Walbrook PR Ltd (Media & Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or genedrive@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Anna Dunphy +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7876 741 001

About genedrive plc(http://www.genedriveplc.com)

genedrive plc is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile, simple to use and robust point of need molecular diagnostics platform for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and for use in patient stratification (genotyping), pathogen detection and other indications. The Genedrive® mt-RNR1-ID kit has received CE-IVD Certification and will be launched into Europe and other markets following full evaluation by the UK National Health Service. The Company has assays on market for the detection of HCV, certain military biological targets, and has tests in development for tuberculosis (mTB). The company recently announced the development of the high throughput SARS-CoV-2 assay, based on Genedrive PCR chemistry.

1. Background to and reasons for the Fundraising

Background

genedrive is a rapidly developing commercial-stage molecular diagnostics business, which develops highly accurate molecular diagnostic assays for use on its Genedrive® point-of-need molecular diagnostic gene reader instrument. genedrive has three tests on market or close to launch:

· Genedrive® HCV ID assay, which is the first approved decentralised hepatitis C (HCV) test on market designed to diagnose if people should be treated with new life saving Direct-Antiviral Treatment;

· an Antibiotic-Induced Hearing Loss assay, which screens children for a genetic defect causing life-long deafness from certain antibiotics; and

· a portable field-deployed bio-warfare testing system developed for the US Department of Defense.

As announced on 25 March 2020, following the rapid global shift of healthcare emphasis towards testing and treatment of COVID-19, the Company refocused a significant part of its core resources towards development of two SARS-CoV-2 tests to detect people with active COVID-19 infections. The first test, which is circa three weeks from market, is a high throughput laboratory test and the second test, expected to be launched circa December 2020, is a point-of-care test that would run on a Genedrive® instrument. The Directors believe that the Company's skill set is also relevant for developing high throughput laboratory based tests and that the Company will be able to leverage its strong development, manufacturing and commercial relationships in its SARS-CoV-2 tests. The Company is expecting to make use of its existing distributor relationships as well as new distributors and some direct sales in accessing the markets for SARs-COV-2 testing.

The Company also has a tuberculosis test in development expected to be launched in 2022.

In the announcement issued on 25 March 2020 the Company also confirmed that, basedon an assumption of it delivering circa £1.0min revenues to 30 June 2020, the Company had a cash runway, at that time, of 6-9 months. This excludes any funding or additional revenues from HCV, AIHL and the SARS-COV-2 assays, but does assume genedrive utilises various UKGovernment support packages. To date the Company has not received funds from any UK Government lending package but has placed certain staff on furlough and has submitted a claim under the Governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. The Company estimates that, excluding any net proceeds of the Fundraising (and on the same product revenue assumptions set out in the announcement of 25 March 2020), it has a cash runway of around five to seven months as at the date of this Announcement.

2. The Market

COVID-19 diagnostics market

COVID-19, caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2, has emerged as a significant global threat and, in the absence of a vaccine, this is placing a huge burden on healthcare systems and economies worldwide. Diagnostic testing is a critical part of monitoring and controlling the spread of COVID-19 and only a few countries can potentially claim to have been testing widely enough to be able to control significantly the spread of disease. There are two types of tests for SARS-CoV-2 - those which test whether a person has the virus (PCR tests) and those used to detect the presence of antibodies against the virus (serology).

Governments require exit strategies from severe lock-downs which have been implemented around the world to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Implementing high levels of diagnostic testing (to determine whether a person has the virus) and contact tracing is likely to be a critical part of providing key intelligence on the spread of the virus and reducing the risk of further waves of infection and corresponding impacts on health systems and economic activity. Only a relatively small percentage of the global population is estimated to have been infected to date with a recent WHO study finding this to be not more than 2% to 3%. Antibody tests, which look to identify certain biomarkers associated with COVID-19 infections, are also expected to be an important tool in monitoring disease progression through populations. However the WHO has recently warned that antibody testing has not yet been fully developed and proven for SARS-CoV-2 and therefore as a reliable next step for countries seeking to lift lockdown restrictions. The WHO has been advising against issuing things like immunity passports and risk free certificates at this point in the pandemic.

Pending the advancement of understanding of COVID-19 and treatment options for patients with more severe forms of the disease, detection of active disease in populations is likely to remain a key part of disease control policies. Further, the Directors believe that until therapeutic breakthroughs, and/or vaccines are approved and widely available, diagnostic testing and contact tracing are likely to remain critical elements of monitoring and controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 diagnostic market is highly fragmented with many companies marketing molecular, serology and antibody tests of varying speeds, requirements and accuracy. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use authorization (EUA) to over 50 COVID-19 diagnostic tests of which three are approved for use in patient care settings. The Directors believe the demand for diagnostic testing currently far exceeds supply.

Tests to determine the presence of the virus can firstly be divided into those that can only be performed on a specific instrument (closed platform) and those that can be performed on multiple instruments (open platform), and secondly into laboratory based tests and tests that can be used at the point-of-care. Many 'tests' are sold as a package of raw ingredients requiring the lab to assemble and verify.

Whilst first to market opportunities are significant, the Directors believe that the underlying qualities and reliability of a test are also of significant importance. The Directors believe that distributors and end-users are looking for a clinically validated product that is stable and able to use used across the globe and that any assay should be flexible and able to be run on open platforms, easy to use and have internal controls and quality assurance.

genedrive's SARS-CoV-2 tests

genedrive is developing the Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2, which is an open platform laboratory based test. The Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2 is a one-step 'ready to go' polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. It is a high volume laboratory assay compatible with multiple third party platforms and is expected to be able to perform 96 tests in under two hours. The Genedrive 96 SARS-CoV2-test is a final format test, meaning that it only requires the addition of patient sample, and no other user preparation is required. The test can be transported globally without the need for refrigeration, which will support global product distribution and use in a variety of different environments. Other open platform laboratory based tests include the Novacyt COVID19 test and the Altona RealStar SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit.

On 20 April 2020, genedrive announced that it had entered into a development agreement with Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences) to allow for high throughput manufacturing of over 10,000 tests per hour. genedrive has also secured sufficient supply chain commitments for the most critical components to enable the manufacturing of six million tests. The Company anticipates launching the Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2 in May 2020 at an estimated price of £8-10 per test. The Company will address the market on a non-exclusive basis with sales through an appropriate mix of distributors and direct to customers. The Directors believe that based on its sales volume forecasts and estimates of selling prices in the market, the Company will be able to achieve attractive gross margins of at least 60%, noting genedrive does not fully absorb labour costs into its margins.

The exact performance characteristics of the assay will be determined following data generated with the production batches of assay, and finalised at the point of CE marking. In the development ('wet') phase prior to the freeze-drying process with Cytiva, the assay was able to detect 5-10 copies of COVID-19 virus target per reaction, a limit of detection equivalent to other validated PCR tests.

genedrive is also developing the Genedrive® SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit, which is a closed platform single patient point-of-care test that will run on the Genedrive® instrument. The Genedrive® SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit could provide rapid acute care testing for hospital staff, care homes, mobile facilities and emergency outbreaks with a target turnaround time of under 90 minutes. Other closed platform point-of-care tests include Abbott's Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test.

Cytiva will manufacture the test cartridges, which will be able to be shipped at room temperature in a stable test-pack. genedrive intends to apply for a CE Mark for the test and seek relevant approvals in other relevant markets. The Company anticipates launching the Genedrive® SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit circa December 2020 through distributors at an estimated price of £20 per test and the Directors expect to achieve similar gross margins to the Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2.

Genedrive

® HCV-ID Assay

According to a 2015 WHO report, an estimated 70 million people worldwide are infected with HCV and there are 1.75 million new HCV infections annually. HCV primarily affects the liver and over many years infection often leads to liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure or cancer. New 'curative' Direct Acting Antiviral (DAA) treatments for HCV are now becoming available at an affordable price in many target countries but molecular diagnostics need to be widely available prior to treatment to help identify the millions of patients that will benefit from DAAs.

genedrive is the first to market a qualitative point-of-need molecular test. In independent field testing, the Genedrive® HCV-ID assay was shown to have sensitivity and specificity of 100% versus the laboratory standard. genedrive has distribution agreements in place with Sysmex in Europe, Africa and Asia (excluding India) and Arkray in India. As announced on 25 March 2020, commercial traction has recently been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The Company announced receipt of WHO Prequalification for its HCV-ID Kit on 4 May 2020.

Antibiotic-Induced Hearing Loss ('AIHL')

Around one in 500 infants carry a genetic mutation that's puts them at risk of suffering lifelong profound hearing loss after exposure to gentamycin, a commonly used antibiotic. genedrive has developed world's first rapid point-of-care genetic test for neonatal intensive care. There are no other point-of-care tests commercially available for AIHL and the Directors believe genedrive's test could support a new standard of care for all urgent case infants.

genedrive's AIHL test has a high clinical accuracy with 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity. Implementation trials for the test are progressing at Manchester and Liverpool but, as announced on 25 March 2020, have not been able to continue at the same pace as previous months as a result of NHS resources being diverted to address COVID-19.

On 24 April 2020, genedrive announced that it had entered into a distribution agreement with Inspiration Healthcare Group plc for the distribution of genedrive's AIHL test in the UK and Ireland. The Directors estimate the UK and global markets for this test to be worth up to £3.5 million and £35 million per year, respectively, to genedrive based on a price of £2,000 per Genedrive® unit and £35 per test.

US Department of Defense ('DoD')

genedrive was contracted by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to develop Genedrive® as a portable bio-warfare testing system. The development contract was worth approximately $10.0 million to date and has included approximately 185 Genedrive unit sales since 2014. The contract has now moved on to a conventional commercial phase and, as announced on 25 March, the Company has now received confirmation that a long-term supply contract with the DoD will be agreed that will enable ordering from Autumn 2020 onwards. The first internal DoD customer to procure under this contact has indicated an intention to order circa 500 Genedrive® units over the first 3 years.

The Genedrive® instrument

The Genedrive® is a versatile instrument that can be used across a range of applications and provides rapid results in small hospitals, clinics and in the field. It takes as little as 27 minutes from sample to result compared to days required by a service laboratory, enabling prompt clinical decision making. It has a single use, disposable reagent cartridge revenue model and works by single push button device activation. The Genedrive® can operate in hot and humid conditions present outside laboratories and can be configured with a UPS battery to withstand fluctuating power availability. The Genedrive® instrument is designed to be affordable with the system and test price points targeted to be accessible to worldwide markets and, subject to the development of the SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit, is expected to have utility in the diagnosis of Covid-19 in a variety of environments and settings.

3. Convertible loan notes

In July 2014, the Company entered into a collaborative funding agreement with the Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC (GHIF) under which it issued a US$8 million convertible bond to GHIF (GHIF Bond). The GHIF Bond was amended and restated in 2016 and 2018 and key details are set out in the announcement of 16 November 2018. The GHIF Bond matures in December 2023 and carries a 5% coupon. Interest payments are deferred up to and including January 2022 and are added to the principal. $2.0 million of the GHIF Bond can be converted at 28.75p and the remainder at 150p at GHIF's discretion. The Company can request the conversion of the first $2 million of the GHIF Bond if for 20 consecutive days the average closing price exceeds 1.3x the tranche's conversion price and the remaining $6 million if the average close price is greater than or equal to 180 pence for 20 consecutive days. The GHIF Bond contains provisions for the adjustment of the conversion price (and therefore the numbers of share to be issued on conversion) on the occurrence of certain events including the issue of shares at more than a set discount to the calculation of market price under the GHIF Bond. On the basis of a Placing Price of 80 pence no adjustment is expected to be made to the conversion price.

In November 2018, BGF subscribed for a £2.5 million convertible loan note (BGF Loan Note Instrument), the key terms of which are set out in the announcement of 16 November 2018. The BGF Loan Note Instrument matures in June 2025 and carries a 7% coupon. Interest payments are deferred until December 2021 and are not convertible. The BGF Loan Notes can be converted at BGF's discretion at 28.75p. The BGF Loan Note Instrument contains provisions for the adjustment of the conversion price on the occurrence of certain events. The issue of New Ordinary Shares under the Placing and Broker Option will require an adjustment to the conversion price of the BGF Loan Notes in order to maintain BGF's percentage of voting rights after the adjustment and conversion. The maximum number of additional Ordinary Shares to be issued to BGF as a result of such adjustment, assuming subscription in full for the Placing Shares and Broker Option Shares is estimated to be 2,501,051.

At the time of the issue of the BGF convertible loan notes, BGF and GHIF entered into an intercreditor agreement to regulate the ranking of payments under the GHIF Bond and BGF Loan Note Instrument. Any conversion of the GHIF Bond or BGF Loan Notes or adjustment to their terms would require the consent of GHIF and BGF.

4. Future News Flow

Within the next three months, the Company expects to be able to announce the CE Marking of its Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2 test followed by FDA Emergency Use authorisation and its launch and first sales. Announcements of commercial agreements and revenue from the Genedrive® 96-SARS-CoV-2 test are also anticipated.

Later in the year, genedrive expects to announce a long-term contract agreement with the DoD and subsequent ordering under the contract. The completion of AIHL trials at Manchester and Liverpool NHS hospitals is expected, subject to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, following which the Company will launch the product in the UK and announce first sales.

The receipt of regulatory approvals and launch of the Genedrive® SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit are expected at the end of the year on the basis of emergency shortened timescales and subject to the risk factors outlined in 'COVID-19 Market Risk' below.

5. Current Trading

The Company issued a detailed business update on 25 March 2020. Since then the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to create uncertainty over many areas of the business however significant progress has been made with the development of its PCR test and it continues to expect to have the product CE-Marked by the end of May 2020. The Company was also pleased to enter into a distribution agreement with Inspiration Healthcare Group plc for its AIHL assay and also recently confirmed it has received World Health Organisation (WHO) Prequalification for the Genedrive® HCV ID kit. At the time of the business update issued on 25 March 2020, the Company confirmed that based solely on sales and purchase orders in hand, the Company expected to achieve revenues for the year to 30 June 2020 of circa £1.0m.

Unaudited cash as at the end of April 2020 was £2.1m.To date the Company has not received funds from any UK Government loan support package but has put certain staff on furlough and has submitted a claim under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. The Company estimates that, excluding any net proceeds of the Fundraising (and on the same product revenue assumptions set out in the announcement of 25 March 2020), that it has a cash runway of around five to seven months as at the date of this Announcement.

6. EIS/VCT

The following information is based upon the laws and practice currently in force in the UK and may not apply to persons who do not hold Ordinary Shares as investments.

The Company has recently received assurance from HMRC that the Ordinary Shares in the Company represent a qualifying investment for a VCT and are capable of qualifying for EIS tax reliefs. Accordingly, the New Ordinary Shares will rank as 'eligible shares' and will be capable of being a 'qualifying holding' for the purposes of investment by VCTs and that the Company can issue EIS 3 'compliance certificates' for the purposes of EIS.

Shareholders and investors who are in any doubt as to their tax position or who are subject to tax in jurisdictions other than the UK are strongly advised to consult their own independent financial adviser immediately.

The information below is intended only as a general guide to the current tax position under UK taxation law and is not intended to be exhaustive. Shareholders and investors who are in any doubt as to their tax position or who are subject to a tax jurisdiction, other than the UK, are strongly advised to consult their professional advisers. The Company is a knowledge intensive company and knowledge intensive companies can raise up to £10 million under the combined VCT, EIS, SEIS, social investment tax relief or any other state aid risk capital investment in any 12 month period.

EIS

The Company intends to operate so that it qualifies for the taxation advantages offered under EIS. The main advantages are as follows:

· Individuals can claim a tax credit reduction of 30% of the amount invested in the Company against their UK income tax liability, provided they have a sufficient tax liability to reclaim this amount, thus reducing the effective cost of their investment to 70 pence for each £1 invested. However, there is an EIS subscription limit of £1 million in each tax year, or £2 million in each tax year providing at least £1 million is invested into shares in a company which qualifies as a knowledge intensive company, and, to retain the relief, the EIS Shares must be held for at least three years.

· UK investors (individuals or certain trustees) may defer a chargeable gain by investing the amount of the gain in the Company. There is no limit to the level of investment for this purpose and, therefore, to the amount of gain which may be deferred in this way. Note that the deferred gain will come back into charge when the EIS Shares are disposed of or if the Company ceases to qualify as an EIS company within the three year qualifying period.

· There is no tax on capital gains made upon disposal after the three year period (the 'Qualifying Period') of shares in an EIS qualifying company on which income tax relief has been given and not withdrawn.

· If a loss is made on disposal of the EIS Shares at any time, the amount of the loss (after allowing for any income tax relief initially obtained) can be set off against either the individual's gains for the tax year in which the disposal occurs, or, if not so used, against capital gains of a subsequent tax year, or against the individual's net income of the tax year of the disposal or of the previous tax year.

· Provided a Shareholder has owned EIS Shares for at least two years and certain conditions are met at the time of transfer, up to 100% business property relief will be available, which reduces the inheritance tax liability on the transfer of EIS Shares to nil.

· The amount of relief an investor may gain from an EIS investment in the Company will depend on the investor's individual circumstances.

Qualifying Period

In order to retain the EIS reliefs, an investor must hold their shares for at least three years. A sale or other disposal (other than an inter-spousal gift or a transfer on death) will result in any income tax relief that has been claimed being clawed back by HMRC. Additionally, any capital gains deferred will come back into charge and the capital gains tax exemption will be lost. It is the investor's responsibility to disclose a disposal to HMRC.

An individual can only be eligible for EIS relief on the purchase of shares if all shares held by that investor are either risk-based shares (that is, shares for which an EIS 3 compliance statement has been or will be issued) or the original subscriber shares which the investor has continued to hold.

Additionally, if the Company ceases to meet certain qualifying conditions within three years from the date of the share issue, the tax reliefs will be lost. This will be shown as the 'Termination Date' on the EIS3 certificate which the Company will issue to investors following formal approval of the share issue by HMRC.

Advance Assurance of EIS Status

In order for investors to claim EIS reliefs relating to their shares in the Company, the Company has to meet a number of rules regarding the kind of company it is, the amount of money it can raise, how and when that money must be employed for the purposes of the trade, and the trading activities carried on. The Company must satisfy HMRC that it meets these requirements and is therefore a qualifying company. Although the Company currently expects to satisfy the relevant conditions for EIS investment, neither the Directors nor the Company gives any warranty or undertaking that relief will be available in respect of any investment in the EIS Shares.

VCT

The status of the New Ordinary Shares as a qualifying holding for VCTs will be conditional, inter alia, upon the Company continuing to satisfy the relevant requirements.

Although the Company currently expects to satisfy the relevant conditions for VCT investment, neither the Directors nor the Company gives any warranty or undertaking that an investment in New Ordinary Shares by a VCT will be a qualifying holding.

As the rules governing EIS and VCT reliefs are complex and interrelated with other legislation, if Shareholders and investors are in any doubt as to their tax position, require more detailed information than the general outline above, or are subject to tax in a jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom, they should consult their professional adviser.

7. Details of the Placing and Broker Option

Structure

The Directors gave careful consideration as to the structure of the Fundraising and concluded that the Placing and Broker Option was the most suitable option available to the Company and its Shareholders at this time.

The Directors considered that the accelerated bookbuilding process would enable the Placing to be carried out quickly and at the most suitable price for the Company. The Placing will be made available to certain eligible existing institutional shareholders and certain new institutional investors to raise £7 million.

The Company has granted to Peel Hunt and finnCap the Broker Option to raise up to approximately £1 million through the issue of up to 1,250,000 Broker Option Shares at the Placing Price. The Broker Option is designed to enable smaller shareholders in the Company and other retail and institutional investors to participate in the Fundraising.

The Broker Option may be exercised by Peel Hunt and finnCap between 5 May 2020 and 5.00 p.m. on 11 May 2020 and, if exercised in full, shall require the Company to issue up to 1,250,000 Broker Option Shares. The exercise of the Broker Option shall be at the discretion of Peel Hunt and finnCap (with the agreement of the Company) and Peel Hunt and finnCap are under no obligation to exercise the Broker Option.

The New Ordinary Shares are not being made available to the public and none of the New Ordinary Shares are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

The allotment and issue of the Placing Shares (

and Broker Option Shares) is conditional on, amongst other things, the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions required for the Directors to allot the New Ordinary Shares and for statutory pre-emption rights to be disapplied in respect of such allotments. The Resolutions to be proposed at the proposed General Meeting will contain the relevant approvals required for the Fundraising.

Reasons for the Fundraising and Use of Proceeds

The proceeds of the Placing and Broker Option alongside the Company's existing cash are intended to:

(i) support the rapid development of SARS-CoV-2 assays including funding test development for high throughput Genedrive 96-SARS-CoV-2 and the development of the Genedrive SARS-CoV-2 ID Kit

(ii) fund the scale-up of the Genedrive-96-SARS-CoV-2 test including providing working capital to build-up a 'Just in Case' inventory for the initial period; and

(iii) product development, commercialisation and general corporate purposes including preparation for commercialisation of the AIHL test outside the UK, further development of the Company's test menu and the provision of flexibility for the Company's options on convertible loan notes and interest.

Principal Terms of the Placing

Peel Hunt and finnCap, as agents for the Company, have severally agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure Placees by way of an accelerated bookbuild process on the terms of the Placing Agreement. Placees are required to subscribe for the Placing Shares on the basis of the Terms and Conditions of the Placing set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. Neither the Placing nor the Broker Option is being underwritten.

The issue of the Placing Shares is intended to raise £

7 million (before expenses). If the Broker Option is exercised in full, the Company would raise a further £1 million (before expenses) by the issue of the Broker Option Shares. It is expected that the proceeds of the Placing, and any Broker Option Shares subscribed for, will be received by the Company by the end of May 2020 .

Under the Placing Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay to Peel Hunt and finnCap commission based on the aggregate value of the New Ordinary Shares placed at the Placing Price and the costs and expenses incurred in relation to the Placing together with any applicable VAT.

No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any New Ordinary Shares.

Conditionality

The Placing and Broker Option are conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Placing Agreement is conditional, amongst other things, upon the following:

· the passing, without amendment, of the Resolutions at the General Meeting;

· none of the warranties contained in the Placing Agreement, in the opinion of the Bookrunners (acting jointly and in good faith), being untrue or inaccurate or misleading at the date of the Placing Agreement or becoming untrue or inaccurate or misleading at any time between such date and Admission by reference to the facts and circumstances from time to time subsisting;

· the Company having complied with all of its obligations under the Placing Agreement which fall to be performed or satisfied on or prior to Admission; and

· Admission occurring by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 28 May 2020 (or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and Peel Hunt and finnCap, being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 11 June 2020.

If the conditions set out above are not satisfied or waived (where capable of waiver), the Fundraising will lapse and the New Ordinary Shares will not be allotted and issued and no monies will be received by the Company from investors in respect of the New Ordinary Shares.

Effect of the Placing

The New Ordinary Shares will, following Admission, rank pari passuin all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this Announcement and will carry the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after Admission.

The issue of the Placing Shares, upon completion of the Placing pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, are expected to represent approximately 20 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital, assuming no take-up of the Broker Option.

8. The Placing Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, Peel Hunt and finnCap, as agents for the Company, have agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure Placees to take up the Placing Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions set out therein, at the Placing Price. The Placing Agreement is conditional upon, amongst other things, the conditions set out above.

The Placing Agreement contains customary warranties given by the Company in favour of Peel Hunt and finnCap in relation to, amongst other things, the accuracy of the information in this Announcement and other matters relating to the Group and its business. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify Peel Hunt (and its affiliates) and finnCap in relation to certain liabilities which they may incur in respect of the Placing.

Peel Hunt and finnCap each have the right to terminate their obligations under the Placing Agreement in certain circumstances prior to Admission. In particular, in the event of breach of the warranties or a material adverse change or if the Placing Agreement does not become unconditional where both Peel Hunt and finnCapterminate their obligations under the Placing Agreement, the Placing Agreement will cease and terminate.

9. COVID-19 Market Risk

The Company is seeking to enter the novel COVID-19 diagnostics market. The Directors believe it is impossible to predict the full nature, extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the total demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and the longevity of this demand are uncertain. Furthermore, the introduction of breakthrough therapeutic drugs or vaccines could reduce the requirement for widescale diagnostic testing of COVID-19 and the importance of contact tracing.

The ability of the Company to commercialise its COVID-19 tests is dependent on the ability to obtain regulatory approvals in relevant markets. genedrive intends to obtain a CE mark for its COVID-19 tests but the tests are currently unapproved. Under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the FDA Commissioner may allow unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or preventserious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by a terrorist attack with a biological, chemical, or radiological/nuclear material,or a naturally occurring emerging disease when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives (Emergency Use Approval). On 4 February 2020, the US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorisation of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of the virus that causes COVID-19. On 29 February 2020, the FDA issued an immediately in effect guidance with policy specific to development of in vitro diagnostic tests during this public health emergency, which was subsequently updated on 16 March 2020. There is no certainty that the FDA will continue to allow Emergency Use Authorisation either due to the development of adequate, approved and available alternatives or due to the COVID-19 pandemic no longer being considered sufficiently serious to justify emergency use of in vitro diagnostics. If the FDA withdraws the Emergency Use Approval, the ability of the Company to commercialise its COVID-19 diagnostic tests would be adversely affected in the US and other markets.

