Genel Energy : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

7 October 2019

Genel Energy plc

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Weir as Chief Operating Officer.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Paul will be responsible for the performance of operated and, working with our partners, non-operated producing assets. He will join Genel in January 2020 from Tullow Oil, where he is currently Group Head of Operations and Safety.

Paul has over 30 years of global experience in oil and gas operations. Prior to Tullow Oil, he previously spent 13 years at Talisman, where he was VP Production & Exploration, leading operations at block PM3 at the Malaysia/Vietnam maritime border, Talisman's largest operated asset. He previously worked at Nippon Oil and Total Fina Elf.

Paul will join Genel's Executive Committee, and be a designated PDMR of the Company.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Genel is gearing up for rapid operational growth. Maximising the high-margin production from the Tawke and Taq Taq PSCs remains a key focus, as it provides the material cash generation that allows us to rapidly recycle capital into an asset portfolio with the potential to deliver sustained cash flow growth. With production from Sarta also less than twelve months away, I am delighted to welcome Paul to the Genel team, where I am certain that his expertise will be invaluable in delivering our growth aspirations."

-ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.