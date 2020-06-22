Log in
GENEL ENERGY

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/22 03:16:15 am
123.1 GBX   +1.90%
03:32aGENEL ENERGY : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
06/19GENEL ENERGY : Receipt of payment for KRI oil sales
PU
06/01GENEL ENERGY : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate
PU
Genel Energy : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

22 June 2020

Genel Energy plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Canan Ediboğlu as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Canan has significant industry, financial, and corporate experience. She has been a non-executive board member of ING Bank in Turkey since 2010, and Tupraş since 2017. Canan was formerly non-executive Board member of Aygaz between 2011 and 2017, and a non-executive Board member of Pyrsmia Turkey between 2013 and March of this year.

Prior to this, Canan spent almost 30 years at Royal Dutch Shell, culminating in her role as the country chair and CEO of Shell Turkey, roles she held between 2001 and 2009. She was previously CFO of Shell Turkey, preceded by a series of positions at the company across numerous aspects of the business, notably marketing, treasury and planning. During her tenure as CEO and country chair, she was involved in leading a significant number of acquisitions and nurtured the growth of Shell in Turkey.

Following her retirement from Royal Dutch Shell, Canan advised Accenture on the setting up of their energy business in Turkey, and spent nine years advising Maersk and APM Terminals on their port investments and improving their networking in Turkey. She is the former President of PETDER (Turkish Association of Petroleum Industrialists) and Chair of the Oil Industry Council Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.

Canan is also an active member of various NGOs, and is a board member of the Turkish Autism Society, the Global Relations Forum, and Embarq - the Centre for Sustainable Transport, having previously been a Board member of WWF Turkey for a number of years.

With the appointment of Canan to the Board, the commitment made by the Company to return the Board to an equal balance of independent versus non-independent Directors has been fulfilled.

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Canan to the Board. She has a wealth of relevant industry and financial experience, as well as extensive work with NGOs. Canan will bring further insight and perspective to the Board as we aim to fulfil our goal of generating significant shareholder value, while acting as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix."

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Russell Reynolds in connection with the appointment.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Communications

+44 20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
