By Oliver Griffin

Genel Energy on Monday said it has appointed Paul Weir as its chief operating officer, who will join the company next year.

The oil-and-gas company said Mr. Weir has over 30 years of experience in the industry. He joins Genel Energy in January 2020 from Tullow Oil, where he is currently the head of operations and safety.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin