Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Genel Energy    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY (GENL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genel Energy PLC: Acquisition of stakes in Chevron operated blocks in the KRI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:24am EST

21 January 2019

Genel Energy plc

Acquisition of stakesin Chevron operated blocksin the KRI

GenelEnergy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company')is pleasedto announce that the Company has reached agreement to acquire stakes in the Chevronoperated Sartaand Qara Dagh blocks, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Genel will acquire 30% equity in the Sarta licence by paying a 50% share of ongoing field development costsuntil a specific production target is reached,together with a success fee payable on achievement of a production milestone. Chevronwillretaina 50%interest in the Sarta licence andthe Kurdistan Regional Government will hold the remaining 20%. Genel's estimate of its total spend up to end-2020 is c.$60 million.

Drilling began on the first appraisal well, Sarta-3,in Q4 2017. The wellwas successfully completed and tested during the second quarter of 2018. Both that and the Sarta-2 well individually tested at rates of c.7,500 bopd. The first phase of development is expected to see these wells placed on production.

Genel will acquire 40% equity of the Qara Dagh appraisal licence and become the operatorthrough a carry arrangement. Chevron will retain 40% of the equity, with the KRG holding the remaining 20%. The Qara Dagh-2 well isset to be drilled in 2020. The Qara Dagh-1 well, completedin 2011,tested oil in two zones from the Shiranishformation.

Closing issubject to approval from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

'We are delighted to have been chosen as a partner to Chevron. The agreement provides access to a phased development opportunity with significant growth potentialat Sarta, and an exciting appraisal opportunity at Qara Dagh. The additions to our portfolio are an important step inour diversification strategy, offering afurtheropportunity for near-term production and cash-generation.'

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7390 0230

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawiand Miranfields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 13:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEL ENERGY
08:24aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Acquisition of stakes in Chevron operated blocks in the KRI
PU
01/15GENEL ENERGY : 2019 cash flow to reach $100M with crude at $45
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Update on Tawke PSC
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Update on Tawke PSC
PU
2018GENEL ENERGY PLC : Update on Tawke PSC
PU
2018GENEL ENERGY : Director PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018GENEL ENERGY : Oil producer Genel Energy sees 2018 output above target
RE
2018GENEL ENERGY : Trading and operations update
PU
2018DNO : Northern Iraq's Peshkabir oil output up to 50,000 bpd
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 353 M
EBIT 2018 162 M
Net income 2018 165 M
Finance 2018 38,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,72
P/E ratio 2019 3,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 709 M
Chart GENEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,55 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Özgül Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Whyte Non-Executive Chairman
Esa Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
George W. Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY11.16%715
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.90%78 169
CNOOC LTD6.25%73 519
EOG RESOURCES15.87%57 439
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%50 609
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.84%33 202
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.