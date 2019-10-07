7 October 2019

Genel Energy plc

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

GenelEnergy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Weiras Chief Operating Officer.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Paul will beresponsible for the performanceof operated and, working with our partners, non-operated producing assets. He will join Genel in January 2020 from Tullow Oil, where he is currently Group Head of Operations and Safety.

Paul has over 30 years of global experience in oil and gas operations. Prior to Tullow Oil, he previously spent 13 years at Talisman,where he was VP Production & Exploration, leadingoperations at block PM3 at the Malaysia/Vietnam maritime border, Talisman's largest operated asset. He previously worked at Nippon Oil and Total Fina Elf.

Paul will join Genel's Executive Committee, and be a designated PDMR ofthe Company.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

'Genel is gearing upfor rapid operational growth.Maximising the high-margin production from the Tawke and Taq Taq PSCs remains a key focus, as it provides the material cash generation that allows us to rapidly recycle capital into an asset portfolio with the potential to deliver sustained cash flow growth. With production from Sarta also less than twelve months away,I am delighted to welcome Paulto the Genel team,where I am certain that his expertise will be invaluable indeliveringour growth aspirations.'

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Communications Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7390 0230

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.