20 March 2019

Genel Energy plc Appointment of Financial Advisers



With reference to the release of the Company's full year results earlier today, the Company has retained DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as financial advisers in connection with the request to approach bondholders regarding a temporary waiver related to a potential dividend payment in 2019.

- ends -

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 DNB Markets Fixed income sales +47 24 16 90 30 Pareto Securities Fixed income sales +47 22 87 87 70

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.