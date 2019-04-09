Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM

9April 2019

Genel Energy plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy plc ('the Company')announces that it has today posted its 2018 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the notice of the 2019Annual General Meeting('AGM')and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday16May 2019.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copiesof the Company's Annual Report,the Notice of AGM,and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will also beavailable on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Communications Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7830 9700

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taqand Tawkelicences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.