Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Genel Energy    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/09 05:12:26 am
207.75 GBp   +0.12%
04:48aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Notice of AGM
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY PLC : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:48am EDT

9April 2019

Genel Energy plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy plc ('the Company')announces that it has today posted its 2018 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the notice of the 2019Annual General Meeting('AGM')and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday16May 2019.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copiesof the Company's Annual Report,the Notice of AGM,and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will also beavailable on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taqand Tawkelicences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEL ENERGY
04:48aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Notice of AGM
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY PLC : Announcement of maiden dividend
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY : names oil veteran and insider Bill Higgs as CEO
RE
04/08GENEL ENERGY : Appointment of CEO
PU
04/08GENEL ENERGY PLC : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
03/29GENEL ENERGY PLC : Appointment of Financial Advisers
PU
03/26GENEL ENERGY : Summons to bondholder meeting
AQ
03/25GENEL ENERGY : Summons To Bondholder Meeting
PU
03/25GENEL ENERGY PLC : Summons to bondholder meeting
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 362 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 160 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 4,67
P/E ratio 2020 3,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 745 M
Chart GENEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,74 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Özgül Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Whyte Non-Executive Chairman
Esa Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
George W. Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY16.97%745
CNOOC LTD22.53%81 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.74%74 831
EOG RESOURCES INC.14.07%57 211
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%50 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD16.61%34 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About