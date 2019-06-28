Log in
GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/28 04:15:31 am
192.2 GBp   -0.41%
03:51aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/26GENEL ENERGY : Commencement of share buy-back
AQ
06/26GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

06/28/2019 | 03:51am EDT

28June2019

Genel Energy plc(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Genel Energy plc announces that on 27June 2019 it has purchased a total of 155,638 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25June 2019.

Volume weighted average price per share

191.6904 pence

Highest price Per Share

193.8000pence

Lowest price Per Share

189.6000pence

The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 678,129ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,570,069 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Aggregated Information

Exchangevenue

Volume weighted average price

Aggregated volume

LSE

192.4021pence

101,867

BATP

190.3580pence

17,758

XUBS

190.2708pence

13,438

MSSI

190.2047pence

11,375

CHIX

190.5598pence

3,207

TRQM

190.9614pence

2,106

SGMY

189.8000pence

2,059

JPSI

190.0000pence

1,774

CHID

191.1453pence

973

CCEU

192.0000pence

800

BATD

189.7626pence

278

BATE

191.4000pence

3

Transaction Details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:

Price (pence)

Date

Time

Quantity

Trade ID

190

27/06/2019

08:50:03

571

00050661947TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:50:03

1095

00050661948TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:50:03

1837

00050661950TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

08:50:06

1854

00050661953TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

08:50:06

949

00050661955TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

08:50:09

551

00050661957TRLO0

189.7

27/06/2019

08:50:31

2200

00050661966TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:50:34

1185

00050661968TRLO0

189.6

27/06/2019

08:51:11

315

00050661980TRLO0

189.6

27/06/2019

08:51:11

165

00050661982TRLO0

189.6

27/06/2019

08:51:14

1106

00050661984TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:51:30

1582

00050661987TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

08:51:45

895

00050661992TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:52:36

163

00050662012TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

08:52:49

240

00050662014TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

110

00050662345TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

539

00050662346TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

113

00050662347TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

114

00050662348TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

1785

00050662349TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:08:58

27

00050662355TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:10:38

296

00050662405TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:15:43

1415

00050662475TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:15:43

673

00050662476TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

09:15:43

1684

00050662478TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

09:15:43

2059

00050662482TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:28:25

2118

00050662646TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:28:25

3047

00050662648TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

09:39:59

1774

00050662834TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

10:12:52

1024

00050663609TRLO0

189.9

27/06/2019

10:12:52

632

00050663610TRLO0

189.9

27/06/2019

10:12:53

2553

00050663613TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

10:12:54

4286

00050663615TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:02:06

1715

00050664664TRLO0

189.9

27/06/2019

11:02:06

576

00050664666TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:02:06

513

00050664667TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:02:06

375

00050664670TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:02:06

1658

00050664671TRLO0

189.6

27/06/2019

11:04:12

47

00050664728TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:05:17

278

00050664788TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:05:17

101

00050664789TRLO0

189.8

27/06/2019

11:05:17

271

00050664792TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:09:50

385

00050664917TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:12:40

496

00050664944TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:12:40

496

00050664945TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:12:40

861

00050664948TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:12:40

997

00050664949TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:14:26

390

00050664962TRLO0

190

27/06/2019

11:17:37

526

00050665002TRLO0

190.5

27/06/2019

13:45:23

871

00050667018TRLO0

191.2

27/06/2019

13:47:16

3333

00050667040TRLO0

191.2

27/06/2019

13:47:16

537

00050667041TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

199

00050667034TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

1454

00050667039TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

3138

00050667038TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

181

00050667037TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

1418

00050667036TRLO0

190.8

27/06/2019

13:47:16

780

00050667035TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

13:47:54

392

00050667047TRLO0

191.3

27/06/2019

13:52:46

963

00050667195TRLO0

191.3

27/06/2019

13:52:46

1597

00050667194TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

13:55:33

384

00050667250TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:02:54

1843

00050667362TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:06:18

122

00050667452TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:06:18

120

00050667451TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:06:18

120

00050667450TRLO0

191.8

27/06/2019

14:09:27

1494

00050667497TRLO0

191.8

27/06/2019

14:09:32

1563

00050667501TRLO0

191.8

27/06/2019

14:18:41

1315

00050667670TRLO0

191.8

27/06/2019

14:20:07

574

00050667690TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:20:08

1228

00050667691TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:20:08

1231

00050667692TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:29:49

1882

00050667784TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:35:48

551

00050668297TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:35:48

949

00050668299TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

3

00050668568TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

1523

00050668569TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

1500

00050668570TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

1738

00050668571TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

402

00050668572TRLO0

191.4

27/06/2019

14:43:34

1535

00050668573TRLO0

191.8

27/06/2019

14:45:24

2398

00050668630TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:46:09

1423

00050668649TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:46:38

155

00050668660TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:46:38

645

00050668661TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:56:31

668

00050669048TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:56:49

585

00050669050TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:56:49

977

00050669051TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:56:49

1250

00050669054TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:57:01

273

00050669077TRLO0

192

27/06/2019

14:57:30

1250

00050669089TRLO0

191.9

27/06/2019

14:59:50

142

00050669173TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:59:50

728

00050669169TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:59:50

4011

00050669170TRLO0

191.6

27/06/2019

14:59:50

1330

00050669175TRLO0

193.390338

27/06/2019

16:37:01

56221*

00050673549TRLO0

*Shares purchased by the broker on an aggregated basis and allocated to Genel by the broker to Genel at the close of trading.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94).The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largestLondon-listedindependent oil producers,and is the largest holder of reservesand resourcesin the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 07:50:02 UTC
