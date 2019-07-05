Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

05July2019
GenelEnergy plc(the 'Company')
Transaction in Own Shares
GenelEnergy plc announces that on 5July 2019 it has purchased a total of 181,176 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25June 2019.
|
Volume weighted average price per share
|
197.2555 pence
|
Highest price Per Share
|
198.0000 pence
|
Lowest price Per Share
|
194.5000 pence
The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.
Following this purchase, GenelEnergy plc holds 1,516,964ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,731,234 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Aggregated Information
|
Exchangevenue
|
Volume weighted average price
|
Aggregated volume
|
BTELCHL
|
197.2672
|
105031
|
INST
|
197.6047
|
20689
|
DEUAL
|
197.0853
|
19212
|
GSCO
|
196.8001
|
10429
|
MSAL
|
197.3516
|
9266
|
UBSAL
|
197.2252
|
6889
|
BARAL
|
197.2347
|
4045
|
TRQLCH
|
197.3558
|
2985
|
LNEL
|
195.4358
|
1185
|
SGAL
|
198.0000
|
1054
|
CIDM
|
198.0000
|
228
|
JPMAL
|
196.4000
|
163
Transaction Details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:
|
Price (pence)
|
Date
|
Time
|
Quantity
|
Exchange Venue
|
Trade ID
|
194.8
|
05.07.19
|
08:06:37
|
42
|
LNEL
|
00050767621TRLO0
|
194.5
|
05.07.19
|
08:06:42
|
1923
|
GSCO
|
00050767624TRLO0
|
194.5
|
05.07.19
|
08:06:42
|
866
|
UBSAL
|
00050767623TRLO0
|
194.5
|
05.07.19
|
08:06:42
|
796
|
LNEL
|
00050767625TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:13
|
814
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774163TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:52
|
24
|
DEUAL
|
00050774212TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:52
|
1644
|
UBSAL
|
00050774211TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:52
|
1543
|
DEUAL
|
00050774210TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:52
|
830
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774208TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:28:52
|
1666
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774216TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:29:22
|
1142
|
MSAL
|
00050774234TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:29:54
|
524
|
MSAL
|
00050774242TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:30:46
|
104
|
LNEL
|
00050774269TRLO0
|
197.9
|
05.07.19
|
10:30:46
|
91
|
LNEL
|
00050774271TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:32:11
|
717
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774326TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
530
|
MSAL
|
00050774484TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
1054
|
INST
|
00050774483TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
529
|
UBSAL
|
00050774496TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
1054
|
DEUAL
|
00050774493TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
1054
|
GSCO
|
00050774492TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
1054
|
BARAL
|
00050774490TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
56
|
LNEL
|
00050774489TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
1054
|
SGAL
|
00050774502TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:28
|
337
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774487TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:29
|
1062
|
TRQLCH
|
00050774491TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:35:29
|
525
|
UBSAL
|
00050774500TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:44:34
|
253
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774735TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
305
|
DEUAL
|
00050774759TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
305
|
GSCO
|
00050774757TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
305
|
UBSAL
|
00050774755TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
305
|
INST
|
00050774754TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
152
|
CIDM
|
00050774760TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
52
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774753TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:25
|
76
|
CIDM
|
00050774764TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
10:45:26
|
2212
|
BTELCHL
|
00050774767TRLO0
|
197.6
|
05.07.19
|
11:43:26
|
1805
|
GSCO
|
00050776451TRLO0
|
197.6
|
05.07.19
|
11:45:21
|
551
|
BTELCHL
|
00050776511TRLO0
|
197.6
|
05.07.19
|
11:50:21
|
1648
|
GSCO
|
00050776684TRLO0
|
197.3
|
05.07.19
|
12:05:08
|
1615
|
MSAL
|
00050776979TRLO0
|
197.3
|
05.07.19
|
12:05:39
|
51
|
LNEL
|
00050776993TRLO0
|
197.3
|
05.07.19
|
12:05:41
|
1490
|
INST
|
00050776995TRLO0
|
197.6
|
05.07.19
|
12:05:41
|
17840
|
INST
|
00050776997TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
13:04:25
|
1609
|
MSAL
|
00050777760TRLO0
|
197.8
|
05.07.19
|
13:04:25
|
1097
|
UBSAL
|
00050777763TRLO0
|
197.8
|
05.07.19
|
13:04:25
|
1923
|
BTELCHL
|
00050777762TRLO0
|
197.8
|
05.07.19
|
13:04:25
|
196
|
BARAL
|
00050777766TRLO0
|
198
|
05.07.19
|
13:04:26
|
20175
|
BTELCHL
|
00050777771TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:39
|
1044
|
DEUAL
|
00050778588TRLO0
|
196.7
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:39
|
872
|
BARAL
|
00050778592TRLO0
|
196.7
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:39
|
1923
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778589TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:40
|
21161
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778594TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:55
|
1923
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778600TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:56
|
16037
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778602TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:01:56
|
7040
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778604TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:26:46
|
1689
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778945TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:26:51
|
1793
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778947TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
14:26:52
|
21518
|
BTELCHL
|
00050778950TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
1923
|
MSAL
|
00050784464TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
1924
|
DEUAL
|
00050784465TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
991
|
UBSAL
|
00050784462TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
1923
|
BTELCHL
|
00050784461TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
932
|
UBSAL
|
00050784469TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
1923
|
TRQLCH
|
00050784471TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:13
|
1923
|
BARAL
|
00050784473TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:14
|
1923
|
GSCO
|
00050784475TRLO0
|
197
|
05.07.19
|
15:27:14
|
11538
|
DEUAL
|
00050784477TRLO0
|
196.5
|
05.07.19
|
15:58:18
|
960
|
MSAL
|
00050785662TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
15:58:18
|
963
|
MSAL
|
00050785661TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
15:58:18
|
45
|
LNEL
|
00050785660TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
16:09:00
|
1771
|
GSCO
|
00050786107TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
16:09:00
|
1780
|
DEUAL
|
00050786106TRLO0
|
196.6
|
05.07.19
|
16:09:00
|
494
|
BTELCHL
|
00050786104TRLO0
|
196.4
|
05.07.19
|
16:17:23
|
163
|
JPMAL
|
00050786564TRLO0
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
|
GenelEnergy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7830 9700
Notes to editors:
GenelEnergy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94).The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largestLondon-listedindependent oil producers,and is the largest holder of reservesand resourcesin the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genelhas highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taqand Tawkelicences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genelalso continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
Disclaimer
Genel Energy plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:47:08 UTC