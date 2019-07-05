Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Genel Energy    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 11:35:04 am
196 GBp   -0.51%
01:48pGENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/03GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/02GENEL ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

05July2019

GenelEnergy plc(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

GenelEnergy plc announces that on 5July 2019 it has purchased a total of 181,176 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25June 2019.

Volume weighted average price per share

197.2555 pence

Highest price Per Share

198.0000 pence

Lowest price Per Share

194.5000 pence

The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, GenelEnergy plc holds 1,516,964ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,731,234 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Aggregated Information

Exchangevenue

Volume weighted average price

Aggregated volume

BTELCHL

197.2672

105031

INST

197.6047

20689

DEUAL

197.0853

19212

GSCO

196.8001

10429

MSAL

197.3516

9266

UBSAL

197.2252

6889

BARAL

197.2347

4045

TRQLCH

197.3558

2985

LNEL

195.4358

1185

SGAL

198.0000

1054

CIDM

198.0000

228

JPMAL

196.4000

163

Transaction Details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:

Price (pence)

Date

Time

Quantity

Exchange Venue

Trade ID

194.8

05.07.19

08:06:37

42

LNEL

00050767621TRLO0

194.5

05.07.19

08:06:42

1923

GSCO

00050767624TRLO0

194.5

05.07.19

08:06:42

866

UBSAL

00050767623TRLO0

194.5

05.07.19

08:06:42

796

LNEL

00050767625TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:28:13

814

BTELCHL

00050774163TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:28:52

24

DEUAL

00050774212TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:28:52

1644

UBSAL

00050774211TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:28:52

1543

DEUAL

00050774210TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:28:52

830

BTELCHL

00050774208TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:28:52

1666

BTELCHL

00050774216TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:29:22

1142

MSAL

00050774234TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:29:54

524

MSAL

00050774242TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:30:46

104

LNEL

00050774269TRLO0

197.9

05.07.19

10:30:46

91

LNEL

00050774271TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:32:11

717

BTELCHL

00050774326TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

530

MSAL

00050774484TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

1054

INST

00050774483TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

529

UBSAL

00050774496TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

1054

DEUAL

00050774493TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

1054

GSCO

00050774492TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

1054

BARAL

00050774490TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

56

LNEL

00050774489TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

1054

SGAL

00050774502TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:28

337

BTELCHL

00050774487TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:29

1062

TRQLCH

00050774491TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:35:29

525

UBSAL

00050774500TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:44:34

253

BTELCHL

00050774735TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

305

DEUAL

00050774759TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

305

GSCO

00050774757TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

305

UBSAL

00050774755TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

305

INST

00050774754TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

152

CIDM

00050774760TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

52

BTELCHL

00050774753TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:25

76

CIDM

00050774764TRLO0

198

05.07.19

10:45:26

2212

BTELCHL

00050774767TRLO0

197.6

05.07.19

11:43:26

1805

GSCO

00050776451TRLO0

197.6

05.07.19

11:45:21

551

BTELCHL

00050776511TRLO0

197.6

05.07.19

11:50:21

1648

GSCO

00050776684TRLO0

197.3

05.07.19

12:05:08

1615

MSAL

00050776979TRLO0

197.3

05.07.19

12:05:39

51

LNEL

00050776993TRLO0

197.3

05.07.19

12:05:41

1490

INST

00050776995TRLO0

197.6

05.07.19

12:05:41

17840

INST

00050776997TRLO0

198

05.07.19

13:04:25

1609

MSAL

00050777760TRLO0

197.8

05.07.19

13:04:25

1097

UBSAL

00050777763TRLO0

197.8

05.07.19

13:04:25

1923

BTELCHL

00050777762TRLO0

197.8

05.07.19

13:04:25

196

BARAL

00050777766TRLO0

198

05.07.19

13:04:26

20175

BTELCHL

00050777771TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

14:01:39

1044

DEUAL

00050778588TRLO0

196.7

05.07.19

14:01:39

872

BARAL

00050778592TRLO0

196.7

05.07.19

14:01:39

1923

BTELCHL

00050778589TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:01:40

21161

BTELCHL

00050778594TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:01:55

1923

BTELCHL

00050778600TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:01:56

16037

BTELCHL

00050778602TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:01:56

7040

BTELCHL

00050778604TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:26:46

1689

BTELCHL

00050778945TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:26:51

1793

BTELCHL

00050778947TRLO0

197

05.07.19

14:26:52

21518

BTELCHL

00050778950TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

1923

MSAL

00050784464TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

1924

DEUAL

00050784465TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

991

UBSAL

00050784462TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

1923

BTELCHL

00050784461TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

932

UBSAL

00050784469TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

1923

TRQLCH

00050784471TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:13

1923

BARAL

00050784473TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:14

1923

GSCO

00050784475TRLO0

197

05.07.19

15:27:14

11538

DEUAL

00050784477TRLO0

196.5

05.07.19

15:58:18

960

MSAL

00050785662TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

15:58:18

963

MSAL

00050785661TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

15:58:18

45

LNEL

00050785660TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

16:09:00

1771

GSCO

00050786107TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

16:09:00

1780

DEUAL

00050786106TRLO0

196.6

05.07.19

16:09:00

494

BTELCHL

00050786104TRLO0

196.4

05.07.19

16:17:23

163

JPMAL

00050786564TRLO0

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

GenelEnergy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

GenelEnergy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94).The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largestLondon-listedindependent oil producers,and is the largest holder of reservesand resourcesin the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genelhas highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taqand Tawkelicences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genelalso continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEL ENERGY
01:48pGENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/03GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/02GENEL ENERGY : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
07/01GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/28GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/26GENEL ENERGY : Commencement of share buy-back
AQ
06/26GENEL ENERGY PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06/25GENEL ENERGY : Commencement of share buy-back
PU
06/25GENEL ENERGY PLC : Commencement of share buy-back
PU
06/07GENEL ENERGY : appoints Mike Adams to newly created technical director role
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 371 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Finance 2019 153 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 4,13x
P/E ratio 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 691 M
Chart GENEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,84  $
Last Close Price 2,48  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Özgül Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Whyte Non-Executive Chairman
Esa Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
George W. Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY11.05%691
CNOOC LTD9.70%76 954
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.97%68 376
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.01%50 604
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.89%36 794
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.95%35 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About