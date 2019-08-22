Log in
GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/22 11:30:00 am
186.4 GBp   +1.97%
Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

08/22/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

22August 2019

Genel Energy plc(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Genel Energy plc announces that on 22August 2019 it has purchased a total of 123,807 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25June 2019.

Volume weighted average price per share

184.8974 pence

Highest price Per Share

185.0000 pence

Lowest price Per Share

184.0000 pence

The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 2,091,186ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,157,012 ordinaryshares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Aggregated Information

Exchangevenue

Volume weighted average price

Aggregated volume

XLON

184.8993

116212

AQXE

185.0000

3466

BATE

185.0000

2437

CHIX

184.4130

1692

Transaction Details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:

Price (pence)

Date

Time

Quantity

Exchange Venue

Trade ID

184

22/08/2019

09:29:23

131

XLON

00051521296TRLO0

184

22/08/2019

09:29:23

104

XLON

00051521297TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:33:44

780

XLON

00051523517TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:33:44

39

XLON

00051523518TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:35:32

292

XLON

00051523598TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:36:00

723

XLON

00051523623TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:36:00

94

XLON

00051523624TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:36:00

1790

XLON

00051523625TRLO0

184.2

22/08/2019

10:36:00

10

XLON

00051523626TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

09:36:08

985

XLON

00051521453TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

09:36:08

957

XLON

00051521454TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

09:48:49

145

XLON

00051521840TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

09:48:49

1750

XLON

00051521841TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:22:56

435

XLON

00051523004TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:25:23

1280

XLON

00051523137TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:25:23

279

XLON

00051523138TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:50:58

55

XLON

00051523942TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:50:58

1333

CHIX

00051523943TRLO0

184.4

22/08/2019

10:50:58

304

CHIX

00051523944TRLO0

184.6

22/08/2019

10:21:01

1829

XLON

00051522944TRLO0

184.6

22/08/2019

14:47:40

2169

XLON

00051530310TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

09:49:01

1500

XLON

00051521844TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

09:49:01

352

XLON

00051521845TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

09:56:06

55

CHIX

00051521918TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

10:16:20

1928

XLON

00051522751TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

10:51:44

1500

XLON

00051523959TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

10:51:44

338

XLON

00051523960TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:47:39

911

XLON

00051530298TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:47:39

3532

XLON

00051530299TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:47:39

1387

XLON

00051530300TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:52:15

394

XLON

00051530445TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:52:15

1000

XLON

00051530446TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

14:52:15

349

XLON

00051530447TRLO0

184.8

22/08/2019

15:30:17

3586

XLON

00051532244TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:36:31

950

XLON

00051521474TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:36:31

887

XLON

00051521475TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:42:56

2494

XLON

00051521723TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:56:11

1723

XLON

00051521921TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:56:11

406

XLON

00051521922TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

09:56:11

530

AQXE

00051521923TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

10:03:59

1380

XLON

00051522102TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

10:05:26

1024

XLON

00051522129TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

10:15:30

3781

XLON

00051522734TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:01:49

1815

XLON

00051524124TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:36:56

280

XLON

00051524930TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:47

1000

XLON

00051524961TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:47

639

XLON

00051524962TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:47

3451

XLON

00051524963TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:47

2166

XLON

00051524964TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:47

2394

XLON

00051524965TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:48

1134

XLON

00051524971TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:48

2157

XLON

00051524972TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:49

1444

AQXE

00051524975TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:51

439

AQXE

00051524977TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

11:37:51

1053

AQXE

00051524978TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

89

XLON

00051525710TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

42

XLON

00051525711TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

24

XLON

00051525712TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

32

XLON

00051525713TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

2

XLON

00051525718TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

12:02:23

35

XLON

00051525719TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:22:22

2544

XLON

00051528562TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:22:22

4585

XLON

00051528563TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:22:22

3121

XLON

00051528564TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:22:22

2438

XLON

00051528565TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:22:22

1905

XLON

00051528570TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

183

XLON

00051530292TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

11525

XLON

00051530293TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

1792

XLON

00051530294TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

88

XLON

00051530295TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

4376

XLON

00051530296TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:39

2437

BATE

00051530297TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:47

372

XLON

00051530312TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:47:47

1403

XLON

00051530313TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:50:09

474

XLON

00051530373TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:50:09

462

XLON

00051530374TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:50:09

711

XLON

00051530375TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:50:09

23

XLON

00051530376TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

14:50:09

43

XLON

00051530377TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:29:53

108

XLON

00051532209TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

3136

XLON

00051532232TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

4352

XLON

00051532233TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

3636

XLON

00051532234TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

1816

XLON

00051532235TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

1876

XLON

00051532236TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:30:14

4757

XLON

00051532237TRLO0

185

22/08/2019

15:34:35

1957

XLON

00051532437TRLO0

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94).The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largestLondon-listedindependent oil producers,and is the largest holder of reservesand resourcesin the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:47:01 UTC
