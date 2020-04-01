Genel Energy : Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports

1 April 2020

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes the announcement by the operator of the Tawke licence, DNO ASA, that the Tawke field partners have received $77.2 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment for October 2019 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke licence. Genel's net share of the payment is $19 million.

