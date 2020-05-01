Log in
GENEL ENERGY

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/30 11:35:21 am
116.8 GBp   --.--%
02:09aGENEL ENERGY : Update on Bina Bawi PSC
PU
04/27Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests
RE
04/10GENEL ENERGY : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
Genel Energy : Update on Bina Bawi PSC

05/01/2020 | 02:09am EDT

1 May 2020

Genel Energy plc

Update on Bina Bawi PSC

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') provides the following update on the Bina Bawi PSC.

Extensive documentation was received in mid-April from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') following the commercial understanding reached in September 2019. The documentation, which requires further negotiation, includes a new draft Production Sharing Contract ('PSC') that seeks to separate the Jurassic oil development from the deeper Triassic natural gas development, with oil being developed on standard terms for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Genel has been informed by the KRG that while negotiations are ongoing with respect to these documents it will not exercise the notice of an intention to terminate the Bina Bawi PSC. Genel continues to seek a viable and balanced commercial way forward for the development of Bina Bawi's gas and oil resources, and is constructively engaging with the KRG to accelerate progress.

Genel continues to minimise spending on Bina Bawi until further tangible progress is made during these negotiations.

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Communications

+44 20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:08:07 UTC
