Genel Energy : Update on Taq Taq PSC

4 Feburary 2019

GenelEnergy plc

Update on Taq Taq PSC

GenelEnergy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce an update on activity at the Taq TaqField (Genel44% working interest).

Testing of the TT-32 well has now completed. The well flowed oil from three separatezones, with a maximum individual zone flowrate of c.5,500 bopdwith a 36/64' choke.The free water level was encountered at 1458 metres, which was 29 metresdeeper than thepre-drill estimate and only 57 metresabove the original field-wide FWL. The oil column at the TT-32 well location is 169 metres. TT-32 has further demonstrated the remaining potential on the flanks of Taq TaqField.

The well has now entered production at an initial rate of 3,100 bopdwith a 24/64' choke, ahead of previous expectations. With the inclusion of this production,gross production fromthe Taq TaqField is currently c.13,750 bopd.

The horizontal sidetrackwell TT-20z spud on 11 January. Thiswell is targeting production fromthe Shiranish Formation on the western flank of the field, and drilling operations are expected tocomplete in mid-February.

Three further wells are scheduled to be drilled in 2019, as Genelcontinues to target the flanks of the field with the aim of delivering a year-on-year production increase.

GenelEnergy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, andis the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawiand Miranfields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genelalso continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.