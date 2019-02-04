Genel Energy : Update on Taq Taq PSC

4 Feburary 2019
GenelEnergy plc
Update on Taq Taq PSC
GenelEnergy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce an update on activity at the Taq TaqField (Genel44% working interest).
Testing of the TT-32 well has now completed. The well flowed oil from three separatezones, with a maximum individual zone flowrate of c.5,500 bopdwith a 36/64' choke.The free water level was encountered at 1458 metres, which was 29 metresdeeper than thepre-drill estimate and only 57 metresabove the original field-wide FWL. The oil column at the TT-32 well location is 169 metres. TT-32 has further demonstrated the remaining potential on the flanks of Taq TaqField.
The well has now entered production at an initial rate of 3,100 bopdwith a 24/64' choke, ahead of previous expectations. With the inclusion of this production,gross production fromthe Taq TaqField is currently c.13,750 bopd.
The horizontal sidetrackwell TT-20z spud on 11 January. Thiswell is targeting production fromthe Shiranish Formation on the western flank of the field, and drilling operations are expected tocomplete in mid-February.
Three further wells are scheduled to be drilled in 2019, as Genelcontinues to target the flanks of the field with the aim of delivering a year-on-year production increase.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
|
GenelEnergy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7390 0230
Notes to editors:
GenelEnergy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, andis the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawiand Miranfields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genelalso continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
Disclaimer
Genel Energy plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:53:09 UTC