Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Genel Energy    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY (GENL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genel Energy : Update on Taq Taq PSC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:54pm EST

4 Feburary 2019

GenelEnergy plc

Update on Taq Taq PSC

GenelEnergy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce an update on activity at the Taq TaqField (Genel44% working interest).

Testing of the TT-32 well has now completed. The well flowed oil from three separatezones, with a maximum individual zone flowrate of c.5,500 bopdwith a 36/64' choke.The free water level was encountered at 1458 metres, which was 29 metresdeeper than thepre-drill estimate and only 57 metresabove the original field-wide FWL. The oil column at the TT-32 well location is 169 metres. TT-32 has further demonstrated the remaining potential on the flanks of Taq TaqField.

The well has now entered production at an initial rate of 3,100 bopdwith a 24/64' choke, ahead of previous expectations. With the inclusion of this production,gross production fromthe Taq TaqField is currently c.13,750 bopd.

The horizontal sidetrackwell TT-20z spud on 11 January. Thiswell is targeting production fromthe Shiranish Formation on the western flank of the field, and drilling operations are expected tocomplete in mid-February.

Three further wells are scheduled to be drilled in 2019, as Genelcontinues to target the flanks of the field with the aim of delivering a year-on-year production increase.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

GenelEnergy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

Vigo Communications

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7390 0230

Notes to editors:

GenelEnergy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, andis the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawiand Miranfields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genelalso continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEL ENERGY
07:54pGENEL ENERGY : Update on Taq Taq PSC
PU
02/01GENEL ENERGY : Extension to Bina Bawi and Miran conditions precedent
AQ
01/21GENEL ENERGY PLC : Acquisition of stakes in Chevron operated blocks in the KRI
PU
01/15GENEL ENERGY : 2019 cash flow to reach $100M with crude at $45
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Update on Tawke PSC
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Update on Tawke PSC
PU
2018GENEL ENERGY PLC : Update on Tawke PSC
PU
2018GENEL ENERGY : Director PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2018GENEL ENERGY : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018GENEL ENERGY : Oil producer Genel Energy sees 2018 output above target
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 353 M
EBIT 2018 162 M
Net income 2018 165 M
Finance 2018 38,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,89
P/E ratio 2019 2,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart GENEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,55 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murat Özgül Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Whyte Non-Executive Chairman
Esa Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
George W. Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY3.83%674
CONOCOPHILLIPS10.15%79 067
CNOOC LTD8.55%74 707
EOG RESOURCES13.35%57 323
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%51 372
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.25%32 120
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.