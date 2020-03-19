Log in
GENEL ENERGY

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/19 05:19:28 am
61.75 GBp   +13.10%
Genel Energy expects lower spending in 2020, posts annual profit
RE
04:04aGENEL ENERGY : Full-Year Results
PU
03/18Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
Genel Energy expects lower spending in 2020, posts annual profit

03/19/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Iraqi Kurdistan-focussed Genel Energy said on Thursday capital expenditures can be reduced to as little as $60 million (52.18 million pounds) this year as it looks to combat a plunge in oil prices, while posting an annual operating profit.

Based on current oil prices, Genel expects capital expenditure to be around $100 million in 2020, compared with $158.1 million last year.

Shares of the London-listed company were 10.6% higher at 60.4 pence by 0845 GMT, marking their biggest intraday jump since August 2018.

Oil and gas companies, including Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp and BP, have said they will cut their spending in the wake of an oil price crash, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Genel said its producing assets were profitable even at an oil price of $30 a barrel, but the lower capital spending would impact its 2020 net production outlook of nearly 35,410 barrels of oil per day. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading at $27.06 a barrel by 0845 GMT on Thursday.

The oil and gas producer said it expects operating costs for the year to be $3 a barrel.

"Genel's portfolio is advantageously positioned in a low oil price environment. Our cost of producing a barrel of oil in 2020 ... is amongst the lowest in the world," Chief Executive Officer Bill Higgs said.

The company said its ability to maintain spending was also being impacted by a delay in payments for oil exports from the government of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. The last payment, received in January, covered last September's exports.

Genel reported an operating profit of $132.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $254.6 million a year earlier. It recommended a final dividend of 10 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.88% 241 Delayed Quote.-50.45%
GENEL ENERGY 13.53% 61.37 Delayed Quote.-71.14%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.34% 29 End-of-day quote.-0.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 371 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Finance 2019 100 M
Yield 2019 22,6%
P/E ratio 2019 1,21x
P/E ratio 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 -0,09x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart GENEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,95  $
Last Close Price 0,63  $
Spread / Highest target 639%
Spread / Average Target 365%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William George Higgs Chief Executive Officer & Director
David McManus Chairman
Paul Weir Chief Operating Officer
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Adams Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY-71.14%178
CNOOC LIMITED-4.32%42 558
CONOCOPHILLIPS-65.14%28 380
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-64.47%17 980
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-69.14%10 785
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-45.03%10 658
