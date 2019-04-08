Log in
Genel Energy

GENEL ENERGY

(GENL)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 04/08 03:05:06 am
205.5 GBp   +0.74%
02:52aGENEL ENERGY : names oil veteran and insider Bill Higgs as CEO
RE
02:24aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
02:24aGENEL ENERGY : Appointment of CEO
PU
News 
News

Genel Energy : names oil veteran and insider Bill Higgs as CEO

04/08/2019 | 02:52am EDT

(Reuters) - Genel Energy Plc named oil veteran and Chief Operating Officer Bill Higgs as its top executive, the oil and gas exploration and production company said on Monday.

Higgs' appointment as chief executive officer comes as the company, the largest holder of reserves and resources in Iraq's Kurdistan region, negotiates with the regional government to develop Bina Bawi field after it wrote down $424 million on neighbouring Miran oil and gas field in March.

The company swung to an operating loss of $254.6 million (£195 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, including the non-cash charge, from a profit of $298 million a year earlier.

Genel said outgoing CEO Murat Özgül will not stand for re-election at the general meeting next month and will be a special adviser to the board. Genel's market value more than halved under Özgül's leadership.

"Bill was recruited by the Board as a potential successor to Murat... he is the right person to continue growing the company and delivering on our strategy," Chairman Stephen Whyte said.

Higgs, who has spent 23 years at Chevron across a number of global roles, joined the firm as COO in 2017 and has led the expansion in oil operations at Genel's Kurdistan region.

Higgs was also the operations chief of Ophir Energy and top executive of Mediterranean Oil and Gas.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENEL ENERGY 0.99% 204 Delayed Quote.14.99%
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 0.18% 57 Delayed Quote.59.66%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 362 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 160 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 4,67
P/E ratio 2020 3,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 745 M
NameTitle
Murat Özgül Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Whyte Non-Executive Chairman
Esa Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
George W. Rose Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY14.99%738
CNOOC LTD18.42%81 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.05%74 831
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.09%57 211
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%50 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD16.61%34 406
