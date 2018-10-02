Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Generac Holdings Inc.    GNRC

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 10:00:00 pm
55.24 USD   -2.21%
09:13pGENERAC : All U.S. Power Outage Info in a Single Location
PU
09/13GENERAC : Storm Response in Full Swing
PU
09/13GENERAC : Hurricane Florence prompts Connecticut homeowners to consi..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Generac : All U.S. Power Outage Info in a Single Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtually every day, utility customers somewhere in the United States experience a power outage. Now consumers can see where they are occurring - and how severe they are - via Generac's Power Outage Central website (www.generac.com/poweroutagecentral).

'We've been tracking power outages for years,' said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer, Generac. 'Now we're able to share that data directly with consumers so that they can know if their communities are being affected or if a friend or loved one is experiencing a power outage. Power Outage Central is the definitive source for U.S. power outage data, and we're confident it will help consumers be better prepared for outages in the future.'

Generac's Power Outage Central compiles outage data into an interactive map of the United States, color coded to reflect the number and severity of power outages at the state level. The cumulative number of outages across the entire country is listed at the top of the tracker, with a tabular ranking of outages by state - from the state with the most outages to the one with the least outages - below the map.

Visitors to the site can hover over any state to see the total number of outages across that state. By clicking on a state, they can get detailed outage information by utility as well as a link to each utility's website for additional information.

'The outage information is updated every 15 minutes, 24/7/365,' Minick said. 'During major outage events, like those recently with Hurricane Florence, consumers will be able to get outage updates in virtually real time. But for everyone who is ever affected by a power outage, large or small, the info will help them better manage for today and plan for tomorrow.'

Power Outage Central is the latest in a number of resources Generac makes available to consumers to help them prepare for severe storms and the power outages they bring:

  • Generac's hurricane tracker: when a hurricane impacts the United States, consumers can visit www.generac.com/be-prepared/hurricane-tracker to get the latest information on the storm's track and how they can stay safe.
  • That site also contains a variety of content - 'Storm Prep 101,' if you will - to help consumers get ready for any number of storm-related contingencies.
  • Storm preparedness tips: visitors to www.generac.com/be-prepared will find tips for preparing for everything from high winds to tornadoes to thunderstorms. A severe weather preparedness checklist is available for download, as well.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems and engine-powered tools. Back in 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Fifty-nine years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. We are proud to be named, in back-to-back years, the Frost & Sullivan 2014 and 2015 North American Natural Gas Generator Set Company of the Year. Visit Generac.com for more information.

Media Contacts
Art Aiello | Generac Public Relations | O: 262-544-4811 x 2987 | art.aiello@generac.com Laura Stoiber | Punch Public Relations | C: 262-443-9543 | lstoiber@punch-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-us-power-outage-info-in-a-single-location-300723123.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
09:13pGENERAC : All U.S. Power Outage Info in a Single Location
PU
09/21GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13GENERAC : Storm Response in Full Swing
PU
09/13GENERAC : Hurricane Florence prompts Connecticut homeowners to consider standby ..
AQ
09/06GENERAC : Back up your emergency plan with power
PU
08/20GENERAC : Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 41--Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Notification of Pro..
AQ
08/08GENERAC : Net Sales Leap 25.3 Percent in Second Quarter
AQ
08/07GENERAC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/04Execs Charged Up Over 2Q Results
AQ
08/01GENERAC HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Enphase Energy Has The World's 1st Battery-Less Microgrid 
09/17Cummins' power plans after Hurricane Florence 
09/16Florence death toll rises to 11 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 900 M
EBIT 2018 326 M
Net income 2018 195 M
Debt 2018 712 M
Yield 2018 0,00%
P/E ratio 2018 17,76
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 3 502 M
Chart GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Generac Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Paul Jagdfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
York Anthony Ragen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael W. Harris Finance Director & Investor Relations
Patrick Forsythe Executive Vice President-Global Engineering
John D. Bowlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.13.91%3 502
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.65%71 038
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.89%48 794
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.65%46 141
NIDEC CORPORATION1.21%42 730
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.58%39 268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.