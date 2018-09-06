Log in
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC)

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 09:51:37 pm
55.6 USD   +1.28%
09:37pGENERAC : Back up your emergency plan with power
PU
08/08GENERAC : Net Sales Leap 25.3 Percent in Second Quarter
AQ
08/04Execs Charged Up Over 2Q Results
AQ
News 
News

Generac : Back up your emergency plan with power

09/06/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Florence is churning in the Atlantic, threatening the East Coast, while another system looks to be right behind it. There has never been a more important time to prepare.

September is National Preparedness Month, and Generac Power Systems is reminding everyone to review their backup power plans as part of their disaster-readiness planning. Power lines and major utilities are extremely vulnerable to severe storms and heavy wind damage. In fact, in 2017, 50 percent of power loss in America was due to strong storms, and there were more than 1.1 billion recorded hours of power loss in the U.S.

'The first introduction many people have to backup power is during an emergency situation,' said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer, Generac. 'It's imperative families take the time and create a plan that includes backup power. We've seen storms in the past year that have left households without power for weeks at a time. A home standby generator is by far the best way to ensure you have power.'

Generac, the leading manufacturer of generators for home standby and emergency power, has a variety of resources to help individuals, businesses and communities prepare for emergencies before they happen.

According to FEMA, a backup generator is worth considering as part of a home emergency plan. During this National Preparedness Month, Generac's outage experts recommend taking stock of essential items you need to power to determine what size or type of generator you may need:

  • Air conditioners in the summer or a furnace in the winter
  • Sump pumps, water pumps and water heaters
  • Refrigerators, freezers and major appliances
  • Lights, television or internet
  • Any device that may need charging, like phones, laptops

When you've determined the essential items you need to back up during a power outage, schedule an in-home consultation with a certified Generac dealer before purchasing a backup power system. Their experts can recommend what size and type of portable or automatic home standby generator system you may need.

'Having a fully-functional backup power source keeps critical appliances running during an emergency,' Minick said. 'It establishes a sense of normalcy during an emergency situation, will give you peace of mind and allow you to concentrate on remaining safe.'

To help households, businesses and communities prepare, Generac offers a number of readiness resources including a comprehensive 'Be Prepared ' severe weather preparation website. The site helps individuals understand and prepare for various types of extreme weather.

Homeowners can contact a local Generac representative to get ahead of the storm and create a plan to keep your power running.

Generac Power Systems, Inc., offers the broadest range of home backup generators that turn on automatically when utility power goes out, ensuring life goes on as usual despite dangerous power outages. For more information, visit generac.com/be-prepared.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)
Generac Power Systems is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems and engine-powered tools. Back in 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Fifty-nine years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. We are proud to be named, in back-to-back years, the Frost & Sullivan 2014 and 2015 North American Natural Gas Generator Set Company of the Year. Visit Generac.com for more information.

Media Contacts
Art Aiello | Generac Public Relations | O: 262-544-4811 x 2987 | art.aiello@generac.comLaura Stoiber | Punch Public Relations | C: 262-443-9543| lstoiber@prefixpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-up-your-emergency-plan-with-power-300708377.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 19:36:01 UTC
