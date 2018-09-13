Log in
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC)

GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. (GNRC)
Generac : Storm Response in Full Swing

09/13/2018

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Florence approaching landfall in the Carolinas, Generac Power Systems has already been responding. Additional portable generators have been shipping into the affected areas since late last week. The ranks of the company's Wisconsin-based customer support teams have swelled with employee volunteers who previously elected to step in and help in the event of a storm. And Generac is planning to deploy five storm response teams - a total of ten technicians and a trailer full of parts - to the Carolinas on Friday morning.

'Florence looks to be the most severe storm to hit the Carolinas since Hugo in 1989,' said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO, Generac. 'So we're doing everything we can to make sure those in the storm's path have safe, reliable emergency power available to them through our many channel partners. Our customer support team has implemented their storm prep plans to ensure customers can get all of their questions answered before and during the hurricane.

'But of course, with the mandatory evacuation orders in effect, the thoughts of every Generac employee are with those in Florence's path, and we ask everyone to take every precaution to stay safe.'

Generac's storm response teams, which the company began deploying in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, consist of the tools and talent necessary to service or repair generators of all stripes. Ten factory-trained technicians will begin the drive down to North Carolina on Friday morning. Once in the affected area, Generac's service team in Waukesha will coordinate their deployment throughout the hardest-hit areas to support the company's servicing dealers.

'We pride ourselves on deploying storm response teams,' Jagdfeld said. 'We deployed them last year for both Harvey and Irma. We help to provide emergency service for generators at homes, in retailers' parking lots and our dealers' shops. We created the storm response teams as a way of helping make the lives of those affected by storms and major power outages a little bit easier.'

Generac manufactures its market-leading automatic home standby generators in Whitewater, Wis., while the Jefferson, Wis., facility makes portable generators, pressure washers and other outdoor power equipment.

For more information on preparing for Hurricane Florence and general storm preparedness advice, visit www.generac.com/hurricane-tracker.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)
Generac Power Systems is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems and engine-powered tools. Back in 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Fifty-nine years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. We are proud to be named, in back-to-back years, the Frost & Sullivan 2014 and 2015 North American Natural Gas Generator Set Company of the Year. Visit Generac.com for more information.

Media Contacts
Art Aiello | Generac Public Relations | 262-544-4811, x.2987 | art.aiello@generac.com Laura Stoiber | Punch Public Relations | 262-443-9543 | lstoiber@punch-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-storm-response-in-full-swing-300712222.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Generac Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:07:04 UTC
