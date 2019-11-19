General Cannabis Announces Sale of Greenhouse Office Building

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp. announced today it has entered into a contract for the sale of its Greenhouse Office building in Denver, Colorado for $1,697,500. General Cannabis acquired the property in 2014 for $1,050,000. The closing is subject to customary conditions.



General Cannabis Chairman and CEO Michael Feinsod stated, “Our growth over the past five years has required us to move into space that more effectively organizes our operating subsidiaries. We are pleased that this sale will result in a profit achieved over just five years of owning the property. As we plan to enter the Colorado dispensary and cultivation business and pursue further acquisitions, we expect to relocate our Next Big Crop business throughout our operating subsidiaries. Through these actions we anticipate achieving additional synergies and operating efficiencies. We expect to close the sale and complete a move of our corporate and Iron Protection Group offices to Northwest Denver in January 2020.”

