General Dynamics : AeroVironment and General Dynamics Land Systems Join Forces to Integrate Unmanned Aircraft and Tactical Missile Systems with Armored Combat Vehicles

AUSA – AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and
tactical missile systems (TMS), today announced a new strategic
relationship with General Dynamics Land Systems (GD), the leader in
ground combat vehicles, to produce highly integrated and effective
tactical UAS and TMS for armored ground combat vehicles.
AeroVironment and General Dynamics Land Systems Join Forces to Integrate UAS and TMS with Armored Combat Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
“By integrating the leading small tactical UAS and loitering missile
systems with the leading armored combat vehicles, our team will deliver
a new level of battlefield lethality, survivability and combat
effectiveness to protect and enable the warfighter,” said Kirk Flittie,
vice president and general manager of AeroVironment’s UAS business.
“This enhanced integration will ensure precise, mobile lethality with
increased automation, decreased workload, and fewer operators required
for small drone and loitering missile systems deployment. AeroVironment
and General Dynamics Land Systems are ready today to equip our
warfighters with more lethality tomorrow.”
“The purpose of this partnership is to deliver a decisive advantage to
ground combatants, to see first and strike first, across the tactical
landscape,” said Don Kotchman, U.S. vice president and general manager
of General Dynamics Land Systems. “We’re confident this integrated
capability, expanding the warfighter’s situational awareness,
survivability and over-the-next-obstacle lethality, will define the
market for years to come. This will be done without adding significant
burden to the soldier or vehicle commander’s cognitive or physical
workload. The benefits will be had in all environments, including urban,
forest, desert or other terrain. This is the right partnership between
industry leaders to offer real innovation to our customers.”
AeroVironment and GD’s collaborative projects will address the upcoming
U.S. Army Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) and U.S. Marine Corps
(USMC) Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programs. The NGCV program
will dramatically benefit from automated drone scout and precision
loitering missile engagement technology tightly coupled into the GD
armored vehicle electronic architecture to rapidly geolocate and, if
necessary, finish targets. The ARV project has evolved well beyond a
straightforward replacement for the Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) into a
networked family of manned vehicles, ground robots, and drones,
collectively capable of not only reconnaissance but also electronic
warfare and long-range precision strikes. The vehicle is designed to
launch a drone, scout deep, and then deploy precision fire and
electronic warfare. It also will have an open architecture design that
is upgraded with new technologies as they become available.
The two companies plan to display a proposed integrated prototype system
at General Dynamics Land Systems’ AUSA booth #6027 (Exhibit D upstairs)
that includes AeroVironment’s Switchblade® loitering missile
launched from a Griffin III demonstrator, as well as a Shrike 2 vertical
takeoff-landing (VTOL) forward flight system that takes off and lands on
the Stryker A1 30mm prototype vehicle. The intent of the joint
collaborative efforts is to develop a solution that will include the
integration of AeroVironment’s Switchblade and Shrike 2 systems from
prototype entrants to the USMC’s Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV)
program. Both efforts plan to tightly integrate AeroVironment’s systems
into the backbone electronic architecture of the GD vehicles.
AUSA Booth Numbers
AeroVironment #3024
General Dynamics Land Systems #6027, Exhibit
Hall D (Upstairs)
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and
tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial
customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.
About General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics Land Systems is part of GD’s Combat Systems. Land
Systems is a global leader in designing, manufacturing and integrating
world-class ground combat vehicles and capabilities. Our facilities
around the world produce wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, including
the Stryker family of vehicles and the Abrams main battle tank. The
Combat Systems portfolio is supported by a broad range of
high-performance weapons systems and munitions. More information about
General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.
More information about General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) is available at www.generaldynamics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive,
governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may
cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and
obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the
activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to
grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new
products or integrate new technology with current products; and general
economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in
the world. For a further list and description of such risks and
uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
