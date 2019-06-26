Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS

(GD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will support the U.S. Air Force's 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing (480 ISRW) through their Technical Operations Support contract. The single-award contract holds a total estimated value of $217 million. It includes a nine-month base period with seven one-year options as well as a possible six-month extension.

The U.S. Air Force awarded General Dynamics a $217 million contract to support the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing.

"We are excited to continue our strong legacy providing expert engineering and technology solutions for the Air Force," said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT's Defense Division. "GDIT's team developed and implemented the initial design for this global network. We will leverage this expertise to maintain current network technology while seamlessly modernizing the Air Force's global network into a next-generation posture."

The Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (AF DCGS), also referred to as the AN/GSQ-272 SENTINEL, is the Air Force's primary ISR planning, collection, processing and exploitation, analysis and dissemination weapon system. It employs a global communications architecture that connects multiple intelligence platforms, Department of Defense networks and sensors. The AF DCGS weapon systems' communications architecture is a complicated, high-speed network that supports combatant commanders across the globe.

The 480th leads global ISR operations within the AF DCGS' weapon system. They provide time-sensitive, Multiple-source Intelligence (Multi-INT) data and products derived from selected service/allied/coalition ISR platforms. AF DCGS participates in operations throughout the world, including those led by the United Nations, NATO, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Southern Command.

GDIT's legacy operations have been the sole network support provider of this weapons system for more than 20 years. Through this task order, GDIT will support the AF DCGS Operations Center with network administration, network engineering, information assurance, computer network defense, systems administration, project management and C4ISR engineering of 480 ISRW's information technology assets from the network and enterprise level.

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

 

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-air-force-intelligence-system-support-contract-300875788.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
05:59pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract
PR
11:35aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Award-Winning Gulfstream G600 To Make International Paris Air..
AQ
03:20aNorway wealth fund allowed to invest again in Walmart, Rio Tinto, others
RE
06/25GENERAL DYNAMICS : to Continue CMS Support Under Potential $276M Contract
AQ
06/25Norway Oil Fund Clear to Invest in General Dynamics, Rio Tinto, Walmart and O..
DJ
06/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center Contract;..
AQ
06/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center Contract
AQ
06/21GENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream enhances european sales team
AQ
06/21GENERAL DYNAMICS : Unit Gets $276.5 Million Benefits Contract
DJ
06/21GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center Contract
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About