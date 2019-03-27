General Dynamics : Awarded Army Electronic, Cyber Contract

By Michael Dabaie

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) said Wednesday it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for electronic and cyber warfare capabilities.

The contract--an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity-type contract with multiple awardees--has a contract ceiling of $980 million over 10 years.

The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities, General Dynamics said. General Dynamics will lead a team of cyber technology companies.

