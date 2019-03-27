General Dynamics : Awarded Army Electronic, Cyber Contract

Log in
03/27/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) said Wednesday it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for electronic and cyber warfare capabilities.

The contract--an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity-type contract with multiple awardees--has a contract ceiling of $980 million over 10 years.

The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities, General Dynamics said. General Dynamics will lead a team of cyber technology companies.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 554 M
EBIT 2019 4 557 M
Net income 2019 3 454 M
Debt 2019 9 984 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 48 196 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS6.16%48 196
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.77%108 775
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.63%83 406
RAYTHEON17.97%51 060
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.55%45 125
ROLLS-ROYCE7.42%22 404
