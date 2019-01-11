Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Awarded Joint Force Development Training Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:16pm EST

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded its Joint Force Development contract vehicle to GDIT.  The award will allow the company to compete on individual task orders in support of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff's J7 training programs. The multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds an estimated ceiling value of $501 million. Work will be performed out of Suffolk, Virginia. It includes a five-year base period with one six-month option.

"This award continues GDIT's legacy as a trusted partner with the DoD and provider of next-generation training technology," said Rich Farinacci, Vice President and General Manager for GDIT's Naval and Training Solutions Sector. "GDIT brings a best-value solution tailored to meet every joint training challenge. Our management and technical approach focuses on our customers' needs while advancing new, low-cost and low-risk technologies to improve training. We are excited to continue this work and focus on empowering our warfighters for every possible scenario."

GDIT has supported the Joint Services enterprise since 1995, providing a vast variety of resources in support of U.S. and multinational joint training audience requirements globally. Through this contract, GDIT will support Joint Force Development training through individual task orders related to cybersecurity, planning, execution and analysis, as well as development of future joint training environments and more.

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-joint-force-development-training-contract-300776965.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
02:16pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Joint Force Development Training Contract
PR
12:51pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Names Robert Helm as Special Adviser to CEO
DJ
12:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : appoints Helm as Special Advisor; Kirchmaier as Senior Vice P..
PR
03:29aGENERAL DYNAMICS : to upgrade 174 more Abrams tanks
AQ
01/09GENERAL DYNAMICS : U.S. Army Awards General Dynamics Delivery Order to Upgrade 1..
AQ
01/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Contract; GDIT will pr..
AQ
01/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : U.S. Army Awards General Dynamics Delivery Order to Upgrade 1..
PR
01/07GENERAL DYNAMICS : to Webcast 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Result..
PR
01/07GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Contract
PR
01/02GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM MAKES FIRST INTERNATIONAL DELIVERIES OF ALL-NEW G5..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.