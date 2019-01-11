FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded its Joint Force Development contract vehicle to GDIT. The award will allow the company to compete on individual task orders in support of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff's J7 training programs. The multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds an estimated ceiling value of $501 million. Work will be performed out of Suffolk, Virginia. It includes a five-year base period with one six-month option.

"This award continues GDIT's legacy as a trusted partner with the DoD and provider of next-generation training technology," said Rich Farinacci, Vice President and General Manager for GDIT's Naval and Training Solutions Sector. "GDIT brings a best-value solution tailored to meet every joint training challenge. Our management and technical approach focuses on our customers' needs while advancing new, low-cost and low-risk technologies to improve training. We are excited to continue this work and focus on empowering our warfighters for every possible scenario."

GDIT has supported the Joint Services enterprise since 1995, providing a vast variety of resources in support of U.S. and multinational joint training audience requirements globally. Through this contract, GDIT will support Joint Force Development training through individual task orders related to cybersecurity, planning, execution and analysis, as well as development of future joint training environments and more.

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-joint-force-development-training-contract-300776965.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology