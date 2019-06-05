Log in
General Dynamics

GENERAL DYNAMICS

(GD)
General Dynamics : Board Declares Dividend

06/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2019. 

General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Va., is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018.

More information is available at www.generaldynamics.com.  

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2019
