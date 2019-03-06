General Dynamics : Board Increases Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 10, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 12, 2019. This is the 22nd consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 9.7 percent increase over last year's dividend.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Va., is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018.

More information is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

