General Dynamics : GD, Raytheon secure $502 million contract to operate missile test site

Under the 10-year contract, the joint venture, RGNext, will oversee the launches of space vehicles and ballistic missiles, as well as missile defence tests conducted from islands in the 750,000-square-miles Pacific Ocean range.

RGNext will maintain the range's launch and safety systems, including radar, telemetry and optical sensors located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The company will also operate the Range Operations Centre and Space Operations Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.

