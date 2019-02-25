Log in
General Dynamics : GD, Raytheon secure $502 million contract to operate missile test site

02/25/2019 | 03:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada factory is seen in London

(Reuters) - A joint venture of U.S. aerospace and defence companies General Dynamics Corp and Raytheon Co has won a $502 million (384 million pounds) contract to operate the U.S. Army's Ronald Reagan ballistic missile defence test site in the Pacific Ocean, the firms said on Monday.

Under the 10-year contract, the joint venture, RGNext, will oversee the launches of space vehicles and ballistic missiles, as well as missile defence tests conducted from islands in the 750,000-square-miles Pacific Ocean range.

RGNext will maintain the range's launch and safety systems, including radar, telemetry and optical sensors located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The company will also operate the Range Operations Centre and Space Operations Centre in Huntsville, Alabama.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 554 M
EBIT 2019 4 561 M
Net income 2019 3 486 M
Debt 2019 9 923 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
P/E ratio 2020 12,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 49 732 M
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.75%49 732
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.99%110 106
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.30%86 783
RAYTHEON21.69%52 669
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.89%49 005
ROLLS-ROYCE18.29%24 288
