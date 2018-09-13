Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Dynamics : Gulfstream Delivers Telemetry Range Support Aircraft Platform To U.S. Navy

09/13/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. recently delivered a special mission G550 to the United States Navy. Designed and modified at Gulfstream, this aircraft will host a wide array of sensors to support the Navy's telemetry range support mission.



"The G550, with its exceptional reliability and proven performance, is an ideal aircraft for Telemetry Range Support Aircraft and will help the U.S. Navy address its diverse and challenging operations," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

The unmatched performance, speed, high altitude and range of Gulfstream aircraft make them ideally suited for a variety of special missions. The sophisticated cabin also provides an optimized operational environment for crews.

For more than 50 years, Gulfstream has been producing aircraft for a variety of special missions, including head-of-state transport, airborne early warning, ground surveillance, maritime patrol and aeromedical evacuation. More than 200 Gulfstream aircraft support governments in 40 countries.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280TM, the Gulfstream G550TM, the Gulfstream G500TM, the Gulfstream G600TM, the Gulfstream G650TM and the Gulfstream G650ERTM. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-delivers-telemetry-range-support-aircraft-platform-to-us-navy-300712396.html

SOURCE Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
