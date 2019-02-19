General Dynamics : Gulfstream G650ER Sprints From Singapore To San Francisco In High-Speed, Ultralong-Range Demonstration

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced its ultralong-range Gulfstream G650ER again demonstrated its performance prowess in a city-pair record connecting Singapore and San Francisco — a distance of 7,475 nautical miles/13,843 kilometers — faster than any other ultralong-range aircraft.

The G650ER departed Singapore's Changi Airport at 10:58 a.m. local time December 18, 2018, crossing the Pacific to arrive in San Francisco at 8:45 a.m., local time. Flown at an average speed of Mach 0.87, the flight took just 13 hours and 37 minutes.

"The G650ER's unsurpassed speed and real-world performance allow it to easily tackle ocean-spanning routes like Singapore to San Francisco faster than any other business aircraft," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "To Gulfstream, leading the class means continually demonstrating to customers that their ultralong-range missions are possible at the fastest speeds. Even after more than 85 records, we will continue to illustrate this real-world performance."



The G650ER provides significant time savings on some of the longest high-speed routes in business aviation. The aircraft completed an impressive December record run that included:

Teterboro, New Jersey, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 6,141 nm/11,373 km in 11 hours and 2 minutes

Savannah to Marrakech, Morocco — 3,829 nm/7,091 km in 7 hours and 3 minutes

Marrakech to Dubai — 3,550 nm/6,574 km in 6 hours and 46 minutes

Dubai to Biggin Hill, U.K. — 3,046 nm/5,641 km in 6 hours and 45 minutes

Biggin Hill to Charleston, South Carolina — 3,710 nm/6,870 km in 8 hours and 15 minutes

Dubai to Singapore — 3,494 nm/6,470 km in 7 hours and 15 minutes

The Singapore to San Francisco sprint marked the final leg of the seven-record journey.

The G650ER can fly 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines and can fly up to 19 passengers.

The city-pair records are pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280™, the Gulfstream G550™, the Gulfstream G500™, the Gulfstream G600™, the Gulfstream G650™ and the Gulfstream G650ER™. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com .

