Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Gulfstream Makes First International Deliveries Of All-New G500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 04:01pm CET

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced it recently made the first international deliveries of the clean-sheet, record-breaking Gulfstream G500. Qatar Airways received two G500 aircraft at Gulfstream's Savannah headquarters. The aircraft will join the five Gulfstream G650ER aircraft already in service with Qatar Executive, the airline's executive charter business.

Gulfstream made the first two international deliveries of the new G500 aircraft.

The all-new G500 earned its U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type and production certificates in July 2018 and entered service in September. The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority validated the U.S. type certificate in October.

En route to FAA certification, the G500 toured the world to give customers firsthand access to the aircraft, its Symmetry Flight Deck and class-leading interior. During the tour, the G500 flew nearly 130,000 nautical miles/240,760 kilometers and set 22 city-pair speed records, all in addition to the flying required for certification. In total, the G500 has already achieved nearly 30 city-pair speed records.

"Gulfstream and Qatar Executive have been good partners since we announced the G500 and their intention to be its international launch customer," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "We are proud to deliver these aircraft just four years later and after the most rigorous flight-test program Gulfstream has conducted. Qatar Executive's world-renowned executive charter service is gaining mature, high-performing aircraft that set new standards in safety and comfort."

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, "We are truly delighted to be the international launch customer for the all-new Gulfstream G500 jet. This state-of-the-art aircraft will set a new industry benchmark and will offer our passengers an unrivaled flying experience.

"Qatar Executive and Gulfstream share a special and strong relationship, one which has grown over the years based on confidence and mutual understanding. This relationship emphasizes Qatar Executive's commitment to provide an industry-leading product and service."

Upon becoming the international launch customer for the G500 in 2014, Qatar Airways established an agreement for up to 30 Gulfstream aircraft, a combination of firm orders and options that includes the flagship G650ER, the G500 and its sister ship, the Gulfstream G600

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280, the Gulfstream G550, the Gulfstream G500, the Gulfstream G600, the Gulfstream G650 and the Gulfstream G650ER. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-makes-first-international-deliveries-of-all-new-g500-300771417.html

SOURCE Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
04:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Makes First International Deliveries Of All-New G5..
PR
12/27GULFSTREAM CUSTOMER SUPPORT HAD BANN : Customer Support; Gulfstream Customer Sup..
AQ
12/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Bath Iron Works Awarded Contract for Fifth DDG 51 Destroyer
AQ
12/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Former General Dynamics Exec Ronald LeClere Named Halfaker CF..
AQ
12/27General Dynamics Electric Boat Among Winners of Navy Contracts
DJ
12/26General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts
RE
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia gets armored vehicles despite Canada's pledge to..
AQ
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM CUSTOMER SUPPORT HAD BANNER YEAR IN 2018; Industry..
AQ
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia gets armored vehicles despite Canada's pledge to..
AQ
12/22GENERAL DYNAMICS BATH IRON WORKS : Awarded Contract for Fifth DDG 51 Destroyer
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.