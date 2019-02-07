General Dynamics Land Systems : Awarded Army Contract for Stryker Technical Support Services

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a contract worth up to $402 million for Systems Technical Support (STS) for the Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT).

Under the five-year STS contract that began in January, GD will perform a variety of work, including log, development, and support of government testing. The objective of the partnership is to maintain high operational readiness for the Soldiers who serve in the SBCT. Work will be performed with current employees at GD operations in Sterling Heights and London, Ontario.

The Army continues to modernize its Stryker fleet of vehicles through the introduction of the 30mm, up gunned Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon (ICVD), and the Double-V Hull A1 platform.

The Stryker A1 eight-wheeled vehicle is built to vastly increase power, survivability and mobility, while providing extra stowage and seating for nine Soldiers, plus a 3-Soldier crew. The Stryker fleet is considered the backbone of the Army, with nearly 4,700 vehicles fielded.

