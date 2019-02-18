Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS

(GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Land Systems Receives Contract to Support Reset of U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle Fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:01pm EST

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada has been awarded a $37.2 million (USD) contract to deliver 60 hardware kits for the U.S. Marine Corps' Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) Reset Program.

The hardware kit addresses key obsolescence and readiness issues and consists of a modern powerpack, driveline system, driver's instrument panel and a new turret slip ring. The fully integrated kits will be procured by General Dynamics and delivered to the Marine Corps for installation at Marine Corps Production Plants.

The contract was signed through the Canadian Commercial Corporation, a Crown corporation of the Government of Canada, under the Defense Production Sharing Agreement (DPSA) between Canada and the United States. 

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle (LAV). DoD photo.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-land-systems-receives-contract-to-support-reset-of-us-marine-corps-light-armored-vehicle-fleet-300797358.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
01:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Land Systems Receives Contract to Support Reset of U.S. Marin..
PR
02/17GULFSTREAM : G600 to make Australian Debut
PR
02/14JET AVIATION : adds second BBJ1 to its EMEA aircraft management and charter flee..
PR
02/13GENERAL DYNAMICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/12GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded DISA Contract to Support Network Infrastructures
PR
02/11GENERAL DYNAMICS : CFO to speak at Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference
PR
02/11GENERAL DYNAMICS : Land Systems Awarded Army Contract for Stryker Technical Supp..
AQ
02/09GENERAL DYNAMICS : Supervisor of Shipbuilding awarded $10.8m contract for Littor..
AQ
02/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM G500 EARNS INNOVATION AWARD FOR SETTING NEW SAFETY..
AQ
02/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM OPENS VIENNA SALES OFFICE AND EXPANDS EUROPEAN SAL..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.